Two men were arrested on New Year's Eve on child molestation charges.
According to Floyd County Jail Records:
Noah Weston Clay, 21, of 108 Hillside Ave., was arrested by Floyd County Police after making contact with someone on social media who he thought to be a child.
Clay engaged in a graphic manner, describing sexual acts and asking for nude photos. He later arrived at an agreed upon location to engage in sexual acts, taking a substantial step toward the Commission of Aggravated Child Molestation.
Clay remained in jail on Wednesday without bond, charged with felony aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation, and electronic enticement of a child and obscene internet contact with a child.
Also arrested Tuesday was Benjamin Michael Crump, 36, of 500 Riverstone Parkway in Canton.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crump made contact with someone who he thought to be a child on social media. He used he platform to seduce, lure, and entice the child into engaging in sexual acts and met upon an agreed location to engage in the illegal sex acts.
During the conversations, Crump asked for nude photos and also sent nude pictures of himself.
Crump remained in jail Wednesday without bond, charged with felony aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor, electronic enticement of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, and sexual exploitation.
Kingston Man arrested on meth charges
Christopher Jerome Garrett, Sr., 48, of 189 Mountain Road in Kingston was arrested on meth possession charges on Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Following a search, Garrett was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale. He was charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Garrett has since been released from the Floyd County Jail.