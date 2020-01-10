An Atlanta man and a Rome man found themselves behind bars after being charged with Forgery in the 4th degree and identity fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sean Scott Salmon, 48, of 14B Woodcreek Way and Joseph Ivan Anthony Blair, 21, of 1559 Johsnon Road NW in Atlanta, were accused of attempting to defraud a 70-year-old victim.
Records say that Salmon attempted to write a check for less than $1,500 dollars in a fictitious name. He attempted to cash a check worth $871.30 at Heritage first bank.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.