PITTSBURGH — Derek Shelton is the new manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team announced the hiring on Wednesday. Shelton replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired on the final day of the season following a second-half collapse that dropped the Pirates to a last-place finish in the NL Central.
The 49-year-old Shelton spent the last two seasons as the bench coach for the Minnesota Twins. Shelton’s previous stops include a season as the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and seven years as a hitting coach with the Tampa Bay Rays. Shelton broke into the majors as hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2005-09.
Shelton’s managerial experience is limited to minor league stints in the Yankees’ organization in the early 2000s.
The move completes a leadership overhaul for the Pirates. The team hired Travis Williams as president in October and Ben Cherington as general manager this month.
College Basketball
Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s player killed in shootingLAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball player Sierra’Li Wade died following a shooting at her hometown.
Liz Chapman, a corporal in the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said in a release that the shooting occurred Monday in Henry Augustus Johnson Park in Lake Village. Chapman said another shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
“Sierra, her spirit, she just made a presence around you,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown said Tuesday after the Lady Lions’ 92-51 loss at No. 20 Tennessee.
Chapman said Lake Village police received a call Monday that people were shot at the park at 5:58 p.m. Wade was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An investigation is continuing.
Wade, an 18-year-old freshman walk-on guard from Lake Village, had not played in any of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first three games. Brown said Wade had been participating in practices and that the team was planning to start playing her in games when the Lady Lions began Southwestern Athletic Conference competition.
► Kentucky said forward Nate Sestina will miss approximately four weeks after breaking his left wrist in practice.
Coach John Calipari said in a video on his Twitter account that the 6-foot-9, 234-pound graduate transfer was injured Tuesday when he tried to brace himself after falling backward from a blocked layup attempt. A release from the school said he was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday morning.
Sestina has averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats (5-1) since transferring from Bucknell. His injury came just after sophomore forward EJ Montgomery, a former Wheeler High School standout, returned last week from a three-game absence because of a high ankle sprain. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley missed a game with a chest injury.
Basketball
Draws held to determine Olympic qualifier matchupsIf Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to compete in the Olympics next summer, Greece will have to win a few games in Canada first.
The draws to see which countries will grab the remaining basketball berths in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — four men’s spots and 10 women’s spots in the 12-team fields — were held Wednesday in Switzerland, and a Greece-Canada matchup in one of those tournaments is guaranteed in the early stages of the event next June.
There is a chance that the turnaround for some players and coaches could be incredibly quick. The men’s qualifiers start on June 23, just two days after a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Canada drew Greece as one of the five teams coming into Victoria, British Columbia, next summer. Greece will be coached by Rick Pitino, Canada is being coached by Nick Nurse of the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors and some top Canadian players already are starting to commit to the event.