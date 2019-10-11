DON’T MISS: “Living with Yourself” — Paul Rudd stars in this unconventional comedy. He plays Miles, a beleaguered man struggling through life. When he undergoes a cutting-edge spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved clone of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife, Kate (Aisling Bea), his career and his very identity. The eight-episode series is told from multiple perspectives, keeping viewers off-kilter along the way. (Friday, Netflix).
Other bets:
SUNDAY: “Why We Hate” is an ambitious, six-part series from Steven Spielberg and documentarian Alex Gibney. It digs deep into one of humanity’s most primal and destructive emotions and explores ways to work against it. (10 p.m., Discovery).
MONDAY: The blind auditions conclude on “The Voice” and the Battle Rounds begin. The coaches enlist Normani (Team Kelly Clarkson), Darius Rucker (Team Blake Shelton), Usher (Team John Legend) and will.i.am (Team Gwen Stefani) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. (8 p.m., NBC).
TUESDAY: “Treadstone” is a new, action-packed international thriller inspired by the novels of Robert Ludlum. It follows the sleeper agents of a CIA black-ops organization who are “awakened” under Treadstone’s control and sent to perform dangerous missions. (10 p.m., USA).
WEDNESDAY: Jessica Biel stars in the eerie new drama “Limetown.” Based on the hit podcast of the same name, the series follows a radio journalist on her quest to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. (Facebook Watch).
THURSDAY: “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” is a new documentary that explores the surprising past and the culturally relevant present of the iconic Statue of Liberty. Included: What Lady Liberty means to people around the world as a symbol of freedom and a beacon of hope for immigrants. (9 p.m., HBO).
FRIDAY: “Looking for Alaska,” a limited series based on John Green’s popular young-adult novel, drops all eight episodes today. The story follows teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in a boarding school where he immediately falls for Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). But after an unexpected tragedy, he is forced to learn some vital lessons about life. (Hulu).
SATURDAY: “Patsy & Loretta” is a new TV movie that tells the true story of the bond that developed when established country music star Patsy Cline took young up-and-comer Loretta Lynn under her wing to help navigate the male-dominated industry. Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller play the title characters. (8 p.m., Lifetime).