The Gordon Lee defense would come up with another solid effort on Friday night, but five turnovers would prove to be the Trojans’ undoing as they dropped a 21-7 home decision to North Cobb Christian in a Region 6-A North contest.
The Eagles (5-1, 2-1) used their triple-option attack to open the game with a crisp 12-play, 71-yard drive that took 7:40 off the clock. Kamran Hall took a pitch and went 15 yards for the game’s initial score with 4:15 left in the opening quarter, while Trey Stephens added the first of three extra points to give NCCS a 7-0 lead.
However, that would be all the points that the Eagles would score until the fourth quarter as the Gordon Lee defense would bottle up the NCCS rushing attack for the better part of the next two quarters. Unfortunately for the Gordon Lee faithful, the offense couldn’t convert any drives into points.
After coughing up the ball near midfield just three plays into their first possession, the Trojans would get the ball back with two minutes to go in the first quarter and moved from its own 20-yard line to the Eagles 25. However, a fumbled snap would halt what had been an 11-play drive that had taken over eight minutes off the clock.
Kameron Oliver would get the ball back for Gordon Lee just 90 seconds later after recovering a fumble and the Trojans would take possession at their own 37 with 5:07 left to go in the half.
Their ensuing drive would last 13 plays and take up all but the final 11 seconds off the clock, but on fourth-and-one from the NCCS 5-yard line, the Eagles would stack up the Trojans’ fourth-down rushing attempt and they would take their 7-0 lead into halftime.
Gordon Lee would get the ball to start the third quarter and immediately went back to work on the ground. Nine straight rushes would take the ball from their own 29 to the NCCS 28, but on fourth-and-one, the Trojans would suffer their third frustrating fumble of the night.
After forcing a three-and-out by the Eagles, the Trojans once again took possession at their own 29-yard line and this time the Trojans would finally put points on the board. A 19-yard, third-down catch by Nate Dunfee and some tough running by Brody Cobb would eventually move the ball to the Eagles’ 14-yard line.
The drive nearly flamed out as Gordon Lee then went backward on a 10-yard holding penalty, an 8-yard loss and an incomplete pass. However, on fourth-and-24 from the 33-yard line, quarterback Blake Erby threw a pass over the middle to a leaping Jacob Neal as the Eagles’ defensive back fell down on the play. The misstep allowed Neal to scamper the final 10 yards to the endzone and Montgomery Kephart’s kick would tie the score, 7-7, with 1:08 to play in the third period.
But North Cobb Christian quarterback Anson Mathis would take over from there.
The senior would carry the ball six times on the final seven plays of the Eagles’ ensuring drive and a 14-yard TD scamper with 8:39 to play pushed the NCCS lead back to seven points. The Trojans would suffer another forced fumble at their own 37-yard line just two plays later and the Eagles would go back to work. Mathis once again lead the short, seven-play drive before Ryan Pruitt would do the honors from two yards out with 4:12 left to go.
Down by two scores and with time running out, Gordon Lee was forced to go to the air. The Trojans would pick up an initial first down at midfield, but on the very next play, Erby was pressured by the Eagles’ defense and his pass would be picked off. NCCS would go on to pick up two final first downs before taking a knee to run out the clock.
The Eagles had 248 yards of total offense, all on the ground, as Mathis finished with 15 carries for 110 yards. Four more different running backs all ran for at least 30 yards.
Gordon Lee finished with 201 yards rushing as Cade Peterson led the way with 74 yards on 15 carries. Cobb had 59 yards on 12 attempts, while Cody Thomas had 47 tough yards on nine carries. Erby rushed four times for 24 yards and was 5-of-8 in the air for 68 yards. Dunfee was the top receiver with three catches for 35 yards.
“I said early on (this season) that this team would have to learn how to overcome adversity and we’ve faced adversity a lot this season,” Gordon Lee head coach Josh Groce said. “The last few weeks, we’ve played very good opponents, but we just can’t seem to get out of our own way right now. We just have to be able to handle the little things better.”
Gordon Lee (2-5, 0-4) will be off this Friday night before returning to action back at home on Oct. 25 against Mount Zion.