September 11 marked 18 years since the day terrorists hijacked four planes and flew them into the two main towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
On the morning of Sept. 11, over 150 people – first responders, government officials, military personnel, veterans and citizens – gathered in front of the court house in LaFayette to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks and to honor first responders.
Sept. 11 was declared Patriot Day by President George W. Bush and Congress three months after the terrorist attacks. Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield issued a proclamation in August to reiterate the designation of the day in the county: “I, Shannon K. Whitfield, Sole Commissioner of Walker County, Georgia, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019 as PATRIOT DAY in Walker County, Georgia in recognition of the courageous men and women who gave their lives in service to others to protect our liberties.”
“The community is encouraged to attend events like the First Responders Remembrance Service at the Walker County Courthouse on 9/11 to hear stories from first responders,” reads the proclamation.
The service in LaFayette, which was organized by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Walker County Fire Rescue Life & Fire Safety Educator Regina Dorsey, and Lisa Heyer, included memories of first responders, as Whitfield had specified in his proclamation, as well as participation by the LaFayette High School JROTC and chorus, and Ridgeland High School trumpeter Tyler Bailey, who played taps as the JROTC students lowered the flag and raised it again to half staff. LHS student Taylor Westfield opened the event with the National Anthem. The chorus, featuring Bella Voce, sang “God Bless America.”
Walker County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Benny Plott led the somber gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance and Walker County Fire Chief Blake Hodge read Whitfield’s proclamation aloud.
Deputy Chief Nathan Farrow, of the Walker County Fire Department, opened the time of sharing with his memories of that day nearly two decades ago. He was a “22 year old kid, four months out of fire academy,” he said. He was married and had 18-month-old twins and it was picture day for them. But he was glued to his TV set, watching as not one but two planes flew intentionally into the two tallest buildings of the World Trade Center and then as people fled in every direction.
“What sticks out in my mind,” said Farrow, “is the heroes running toward the buildings.”
Farrow said he’d been listening to a podcast on which the speaker said Sept. 11th was a terrible day, but Sept. 12th was a beautiful day when there was very little animosity among the citizens of this country and everyone was flying flags and together.
“Just like the podcast said,” Farrow shared, “I hope I never see another 9-11. I hope every day is like Sept. the 12th.”
Sheriff Steve Wilson said the first thing he felt compelled to do the day of the attacks is touch base with his family – his son who had just started college, his wife at the high school, his other children in school, his parents and other relatives.
“The tragedy of that day caused us to love, as one nation under God,” said Wilson. “united like I had never known before. Many times, I long for that unity again.”
Wilson shared a quote from then-president George W. Bush when Bush declared Sept. 11 Patriot Day: “Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our tallest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. We will not tire, we will not falter, we will not fail. God bless the United States of America.”
At two intervals during the half-hour event in LaFayette, a bell was rung in memory of those who had lost their lives as each plane struck its target. First responders and officials from all levels of government – local, state and Federal – were in attendance in front of the courthouse. Most of the crowd chose to stand quietly rather than take a seat in the chairs arranged for the occasion.
When it was his turn to speak, LaFayette Director of Emergency Management and Fire Chief Stacey Meeks said he learned something very important from that day 18 years ago: “Life is short, life is precious. There should be no room in our hearts for hate.” He said we must get past the fear the terrorists intend to instill in us and replace it with love.
Meeks said that in preparation for his remarks, he had been reading bios of the 23 New York City police officers killed during rescue attempts and one stuck out to him – that of John Perry.
Perry, said Meeks, grew in public housing in New York City. He had multiple learning disabilities but overcame them to become fluent in five languages and to become a police officer and a lawyer. Perry joined the police force at 21 years old and stayed even after he’d earned a law degree.
Meeks said Perry also chose to live in public housing, often gave away his entire paycheck, represented indigent neighbors in court and was a court advocate for abused children.
The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Perry was enjoying a retirement party in his honor. He turned in his badge at 8 a.m. Then word came of the attacks. Perry grabbed his badge and headed for the burning towers. He lost his life that day trying to save others.
What first responders do, said Meeks, is not a job, it’s a calling. Meeks recognized all the first responders attending the Patriot Day event.
LaFayette police and fire department Chaplain Terry Roberson closed the gathering with Scripture and prayer. He read I John 3:16-18 from the King James version of the Bible:
“Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.
“But whoso hath this world's good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?
“My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.”
Roberson prayed, “Dear Lord, we come to you this morning a city on our knees. We’re so thankful to live in a country where we have the freedom to come together and pray this morning without fear of persecution or death. … Lord, as we join in prayer today, we humbly ask that you heal this great land. Give us a heart of love. And Lord as we leave here today, I pray that you encamp your angels around every law enforcement office, every fire fighter, every medic, every dispatcher, every military service member, every person that puts their life on the line to serve and protect this great nation. Lord, help us to love as you love, in deed and in truth.”
In closing, Wilson asked the chorus to sing “God Bless America” one more time: “God bless America, land that I love…”
Love was a theme that ran throughout the event that was advertised as “2019 Patriot Day ‘City on our Knees’” and featured another Bible verse as its tag line: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)