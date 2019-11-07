Don’t get excited – you won’t get to throw frozen turkeys. Instead, you’ll be going two rounds on the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation disc golf course.
For those who have never played, disc golf involves throwing discs of various weights and types into baskets throughout a ranging course similar to a golf course.
Kim Sawyer, CCPR program coordinator, says the course at the Jack Mattox Recreation Complex is very popular. “We have some people who come play every day. Couples play together, sometimes families play together.”
CCPR sometimes hosts glow disc golf at night, when they light up the baskets.
But Nov. 23 is a special tournament to benefit Communities in Schools. Tournament players can pay a $10 entry fee, but Sawyer says the alternative entry fee is preferred – ready-to-eat foods and new hoodies that will be donated to Communities in Schools to help needy families. “In the way of food,” says Sawyer, “we’d like to get items kids can open and eat or microwave themselves. Hoodies should be new.”
There is no requirement regarding how many items a person must donate to enter the tournament.
The tournament will be split into two events – one for beginner and intermediate players and one for advanced players. And there will be prizes for first place winners – frozen turkeys donated by Publix.
There will also be a drawing for a gift certificate to Tres Amigos Restaurant among those who donate food or hoodies and submit their names.
When there is not a tournament going on (most of the time), the disc golf course is open to the public. A pack of three discs – one putter, one midrange and one distance driver – can be borrowed from the office by submitting a driver’s license during operating hours. Sawyer says many people bring their own discs and the course is always open.
To participate in the Turkey Throw, here’s what you need to know.
What: Jack Mattox Disc Golf Course Turkey Throw, 749 Pine Grove Rd., Ringgold
When: Nov. 23. Beginner and Intermediate tournament, 10 a.m. Advanced tournament, 12 p.m.
Cost: Donation of ready-to-eat foods or new hoodies or an entry fee of $10.
Other: All donations of food and hoodies are appreciated, whether someone wants to play in the tournament or not.
For more information about disc golf and Catoosa County Parks and Recreation, visit http://www.catoosarec.com/