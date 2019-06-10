CANTON - The Etowah River in Canton will be filled with tubers and kayakers this summer as Nomadic Flow Outfitters eyes the river, officials said Thursday.
The Canton City Council at its meeting Thursday night cleared the way for the company to start offering tubing and kayaking trips by granting them permission to place a couple of shipping containers at The Mill on Etowah, 141 Railroad St. to store their equipment.
The company is based in Porterdale, which is east of Atlanta between Conyers and Oxford, and offers excursions on the Yellow River.
“Residents and visitors alike will have even more to do in Cherokee County this summer with the options of tubing and kayaking on the Etowah River," said Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pam Carnes on Friday. "With so much to see and do in our community, you can spend the day on the river then enjoy the variety of shopping and dining experiences which make Cherokee a true destination."
Plans described to council members Thursday by Dana Cox of The Mill on Etowah would have customers parking at the mixed-use development and paying for their tube or kayak rentals at Reformation Brewery. Nomadic Outfitters staff would then bus tubers to Etowah River Park for a float back to The Mill on Etowah. Kayakers would be taken further upstream to put in near Ball Ground and take out at The Mill on Etowah.
Gary Tanner, The Cherokee Tribune
Police: Man molested girl in park, held saw blade to female's throat
MARIETTA - A Powder Springs man is behind bars after police said he molested a child and held a saw blade against a female’s throat.
According to an arrest warrant, 37-year-old Lonnie Steve Williams, between June 1 and June 5, lured a girl who was younger than 16 to Wild Horse Creek Park in Powder Springs to molest her. He is also accused of other molestation incidents elsewhere in the city.
According to a separate warrant, Williams was also involved in a fight with a woman that led to him putting her into a choke hold, slamming her head against the wall and holding a saw blade to her throat while threatening to kill her.
Williams faces two counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child, one count of sexual battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery.