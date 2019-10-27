After seeing their 20-game winning streak snapped with a first-round loss in Columbus, the Ringgold Lady Tigers closed out the weekend by winning four consecutive games to play their way into the Class 3A state championship picture.
Southeast Bulloch 5, Ringgold 2
The Yallow Jackets led 5-0 before Ringgold tried to make things interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning. They would load the bases before Caroline Hemphill would score on a passed ball. Baileigh Pitts walked to reload the bases and Amber Gainer would race home on a passed ball. However, one final infield pop-up would put a lid on the game.
Kaylee Phillips pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers. She gave up just one earned run on nine hits and one walk and finished with three strikeouts. Hemphill, Ava Raby, Taylor Layne and Autumn Green accounted for all four of Ringgold hits.
Ringgold 10, Lumpkin County 1
The Lady Tigers rebounded nicely by hammering the Lady Indians on Friday. Five runs would come home in the bottom of the first inning as Layne and Riley Nayadley both had RBI-singles. Back-to-back errors allowed Pitts to score a solo run in the second inning.
Two runs came home in the bottom of the third. Layne delivered a two-out single before Amber Gainer launched a two-run homer. Another pair of runs would score in the fourth. Shelby Cole led off the inning with a solo homerun and Addi Broome later added a run-scoring single.
Lumpkin County’s only run came on a two-out, RBI-single in the top of the fifth to break up the shutout bid.
Gainer and Layne both finished 2-for-3, while Raby and Hemphill were both credited with RBIs in the first inning. Phillips threw all five innings. She gave up just the one earned run on four hits and one walk.
Ringgold 3, East Hall 2
Saturday’s run began with a walk-off victory after the Lady Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the top of the sixth.
Ringgold would immediately answer a half-inning later. Nayadley singled and Cole walked, while a fielder’s choice moved the two runners into scoring position. An infield single by Raby would load the bases and Hemphill would bring in the first run on a groundout to first. A passed ball moments later allowed Jade Gainer to scamper home from third with the tying run.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Layne singled and broke for second base as Amber Gainer layed down a sacrifice bunt. However, the ball would get away from the East Hall defense, which allowed Layne to score all the way from first base with the winning run.
Layne finished 3-for-3 in the game, while Nayadley and Amber Gainer each had two hits. Phillips allowed nine hits over seven innings, but just two earned runs in the win. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.
Ringgold 8, Calhoun 7
This one will be talked about as long as they play softball in Ringgold.
Down 7-1 after three innings as the Lady Jackets took advantage of an outfield breeze to hit five early homeruns, the Lady Tigers came all the way back for the stunning win.
Pitts hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning and Nayadley connected on a two-run shot in the third inning. Then in the fifth, Cole singled and scored on a double by Raby, while Raby would later score on a fielder’s choice by Broome to make it 7-5.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Gainer singled and stole second base before Raby followed up with another single. Gainer would cross the plate on a sacrifice bunt by Hemphill as courtesy runner Autumn Green moved all the way to third. Broome would lay down a bunt single to bring home Green with the tying run and, following another bunt single by Layne, Amber Gainer would line a single to center to bring in Broome with the game-winning run.
Ringgold pounded out 16 hits in the contest, three by Amber Gainer and two each by Pitts, Nayadley, Raby, Broome and Layne.
Phillips started in the circle and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits over three innings. She struck out one batter before giving way to Taylor Thomas, who shut down Calhoun the rest of the way. Thomas got the win by pitching four scoreless innings of relief. She gave up just three hits and one walk and also struck out one batter.
Ringgold 6, Lovett 3
In the elimination bracket final later on Saturday, the Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a solo shot by Pitts and a two-run blast by Cole.
Lovett would eventually tie the game, but the Lady Tigers would pick up a solo run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh as they went on to the victory.
Nayadley was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Cole had three RBIs in the game. Amber Gainer went 2-for-4 and Phillips picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed nine hits and two walks in seven innings, but gave up just one earned run and finished with three strikeouts.