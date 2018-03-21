Tru-D helps Floyd Medical Center destroy superbugs and contagious illnesses

Standing at 5-feet, 5-inches tall, Tru-D looks like a robot and is a killer. Fortunately, the device’s enemies are multiple drug resistant organisms that include methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and clostridium difficile. These have been called superbugs.
Using ultraviolet C waves, Tru-D eliminates these superbugs in health care environments. Superbugs are can be easily spread and are resistant to antibiotics.
“We use Tru-D to clean rooms, both in the Emergency Care Center and in the hospital, in case we have had a patient with a superbug infection,” said Tim McNichols, Director of Environmental Services at Floyd Medical Center. “We also utilize this system on a routine basis to clean our operating rooms, our dialysis unit and our heart catheterization labs.
“In our patient rooms, for example, we clean with our normal disinfectants. However, we leave the bed unmade and open any drawers in the room. A staff member brings Tru-D into the room and plugs it into the wall. The staff member walks outside the room and closes the door. An iPad is used to turn the system on from this remote location. While the system is running, an alarm and a sign are hung on the door. If the door is opened accidently, it will trigger an emergency shut-off,” said McNichols.
Tru-D augments the standard and effective cleaning processes already in place at Floyd. “We are using Tru-D to enhance our cleaning efforts,” said Linda Huddleston, Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health.
Tru-D’s dome-shaped brain contains state-of-the-art technology that analyzes the size and layout of a room to consistently deliver the needed dose of UVC rays.
The rays emitted by Tru-D appear as blue lights. This energy bounces off walls and glass to clean an entire room, including an attached bathroom and areas that are in the shadows. Although it is safe to view the cleaning process through glass, no one is present in the room while the cleaning process take place.
The disinfection process for a patient room takes about 35 minutes. The average cleaning time for an operating room is approximately two hours. As soon as the cleaning process is complete, the area can be used.
Tru-D undergoes regular, in-house maintenance. The system uses a number of light bulbs, which are good for about 2,000 hours each. It takes a Floyd staff member about 30 minutes to change out all of the bulbs.
“Floyd Medical Center continues to evaluate technology that ensures the safety of patients and employees. Tru-D’s technology augments a comprehensive disinfection program, which Floyd deploys successfully and consistently," said Vice President of Support Services David Early.
Floyd Emergency Medical Services uses a suitcase-size system to enhance its standard cleaning procedures and prevent infection transmission in its ambulances. The AeroClave RDS 3110 uses a premixed cleaning and disinfectant solution to remove unseen bacteria and viruses that may still linger after routine cleaning and in those difficult-to-reach places, said William Channell, Captain of Logistics and Fleet with Floyd EMS.
"We utilize a standard method of disinfecting medical equipment and devices, but the addition of this system allows us to further prevent potential disease transmission," said Bud Owens, Director of Floyd EMS.
The AeroClave system is used on a routine basis to clean all ambulances and crew areas, and is also utilized following the transport of patients with any known or suspected infectious disease.
"The AeroClave can remove unseen bacteria and lingering viruses such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, meningitis, MRSA, norovirus and other infectious diseases," Channell said.
During the cleaning process, the doors of an ambulance are closed. The AeroClave sprays an EPA-approved, hospital grade disinfectant cleaning mist inside the ambulance for approximately six minutes. When the process is complete, the doors of the ambulance are opened, allowing surfaces to dry.