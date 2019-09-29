A 70-yard kickoff return by Cade Peterson would tie up the score at the beginning of the second half, but the visiting Trion Bulldogs would score the final 14 points of the night to pick up a 21-7 victory in Chickamauga, spoiling homecoming for the Trojans on Friday.
After a lengthy lightning delay less than a minute into the game, Braden Miller would give Trion a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run.
Another lightning delay, this one coming with less than 10 seconds to play in the opening quarter, would bring the action to a halt again. Once play resumed, however, neither team would get back on the scoreboard and the Bulldogs would take the 7-0 lead into intermission.
More lightning would delay the start of the second half until well after 10:30 p.m., but Peterson delivered a little lightning of his own by running the kickoff back for a score to knot up the game at 7-7.
However, it would be the final points of the night for Gordon Lee.
Brantley Hastings would score on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and Bryce Wallin would bust through the line for a 6-yard run later in the fourth quarter to account for the final points of the night for the Bulldogs.
Offense was tough to come by for the Trojans. Peterson led the team with 43 yards on 12 carries, but Gordon Lee was limited to just seven yards in the air. Jackson Moore accounted for 10 total tackles, two solo, while Jacob Neal had seven assists.
Gordon Lee (2-3, 0-2) will head to resurgent Bowdon this Friday night to face the Red Devils, who are still undefeated on the season following a win over previously-unbeaten North Cobb Christian.