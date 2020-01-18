Two wrestling teams from Chattooga County stood at the top of the podium on Saturday in Macon, and they had to knock off the reigning champions to get there.
Trion High School won the Class A title and Chattooga High School won the Class AA title at the GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex, capping off three days of competition by defeating two of the most decorated programs in Georgia.
Trion topped six-time defending state champion Commerce 46-25 in the Class A finals on Saturday, while Chattooga defeated Social Circle 59-21 in the Class AA finals. Social Circle had won the AA crown five years in a row.
Sonoraville fell to North Hall in the Class 3A finals, 49-18. Teams will be back to work this week in preparation for the traditional postseason tournaments, which get started Jan. 31.
NFL
Battery warrant issued for Beckham canceled by policeNEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. was rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
“The security officer in the incident involving Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to drop the charge,” the department’s public information office said in an email.
College Football
LSU championship team celebrated with rally, parade BATON ROUGE, La. — Thousands of LSU fans wearing purple and gold lined streets near Tiger Stadium and packed a basketball arena for a parade on Saturday honoring the football team’s national championship season.
A day after visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tigers players rode on trucks pulled by floats and tossed Mardi Gras beads to fans along the route through the western side of campus to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, his wife, Donna, and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom, rode on a replica streetcar, throwing souvenir cups to the crowds lining the street.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron led players into the arena, shaking both fists above his head as the team was greeted with a raucous standing ovation. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow sauntered in close behind, wearing sunglasses and a backward baseball cap with beads dangling around his neck.
Golf
Landry, Scheffler take lead into American Express finaleLA QUINTA, Calif. — Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler broke away Saturday at The American Express.
Landry shot a 7-under 65 at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.
Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday.
Fowler, tied with Scheffler for the second-round lead, overcame two front-nine bogeys to shoot 70 at the Stadium Course.