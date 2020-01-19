Saturday was a historic day for neighboring Chattooga County as both schools within its county borders won their first-ever GHSA State Duals wrestling championships in Macon.
In Class 1A, Trion snapped a streak of six consecutive state titles by Commerce with a 46-25 victory. Holy Innocents’ would go on to take third place by edging out Mount Pisgah Christian, 34-33.
Then in Class 2A, Chattooga picked up its first ever State Duals title by dethroning five-time defending champion Social Circle, 59-21. Elbert County would score a 37-33 win over Toombs County in the third-place match.
The news was not as good for Sonoraville in Class 3A. A day after ending Jefferson’s streak of 18 consecutive State Duals championships, the Phoenix were handled by North Hall in the finals, 49-18, denying Sonoraville its first duals championship. It marked the Trojans second state title in three years. Jackson County knocked off Jefferson, 32-29, in the third-place match.
Woodward Academy made it two straight state titles in Class 4A as they beat Gilmer, 44-24. Northwest Whitfield made it to the third-place match, but fell to Blessed Trinity, 46-21.
Woodland-Cartersville also made it two straight state titles in Class 5A with an easy 47-15 win over Veterans. Buford came back to beat Ola, 48-21, in the third-place match.
In Class 6A, Pope won its first State Duals crown since it won three in a row from 2012-2014 with a 30-24 win over Richmond Hill. Creekview would hold off Cambridge, 35-30, in the third-place match.
And in Class 7A, powerhouse Camden County made it six state titles in a row, the last four in the state’s highest classification, with a 35-27 win over Collins Hill. West Forsyth took down Archer in the third-place match, 34-25.