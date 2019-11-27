A Rome trio remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon following the execution of search warrant at a Bollen Court address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Van Smith, 56, of 133 Bollen Court, was found at his residence with drugs and a stolen firearm.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects.
Also arrested was Elizabeth Marie Smith, 41, of 127 Nelson Blvd., found with marijuana, pills and a glass smoking pipe and a stolen gun.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
Cecil Augustus Priebe, 34, of 12 Kirton St., was also arrested and was found with a quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe. He had given officers a false name and date of birth then ran from officers in an attempt to flee, then continued to resist arrest after he was stopped from running.
Priebe is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving a false name to law enforcement and obstruction of law enforcement.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Rome man
A traffic stop on Cartersville Highway led to a long list of drug charges for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Maurice Ladell Strozier, Jr., of 303 Nixon Ave., was stopped near Hobson Way late Tuesday evening. He fled in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites towards the Red Roof Inn and then into the woods. Once apprehended, he refused to give his name to officers.
Strozier is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstructing law enforcement.
He is also charged with misdemeanor driving while license suspended, possession of drug related objects and a window tint violation. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.
Rome woman facing drug charges
A Rome woman remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Wednesday afternoon on drug-related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Debra Jean Scott, 61, of 213 N. Elm St., was arrested at her residence by the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force Tuesday evening with a glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Scott is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Rome man facing felony charges after drug arrest
A Rome man facing felony charges following a drug arrest remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $2,600 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cedric Orrin Mills, Sr., of 615 Graham St., was arrested near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West 11th Street Tuesday and is charged with felony possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and failure to appear.
Rome woman facing drug, tampering with evidence charges
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon on a long list of felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Leigh Skuse, 22, of 1859 Morrison Campground Road, is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
She is also charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs, purchase of marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Traffic stop lands Trion man in jail on drug charge
A Trion man remained in jail Wednesday without bond after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kyle Philip Boston, 36, of 211 Renee Road, was stopped on U.S. 27 near Bend Oak Trail just after midnight on Wednesday with both tag lights out. He had a suspended license and methamphetamine in his possession.
Boston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, along with a misdemeanor tag light violation and driving on a suspended license.
Warrant: Rome woman shoplifted at Mount Berry Mall
A Rome woman was arrested on shoplifting charges Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sytrus Dianne Wharton, 33, of 6 Betty Kay Ave., took $1,099 in merchandise from a retailer back on July 23. She is charged with felony theft by shoplifting and remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $3,500 bond.
Rome man charged with stalking, assault
A Rome man was arrested Wednesday on stalking and assault charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Cannon, 50, of 203 Cole St., threw a large rock at a person's vehicle Tuesday evening, damaging the hood and busting the windshield. He also violated a conditional bond, being at a residence without permission. While being escorted to a police patrol car, he shouted obscenities.
Cannon remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon, charged with felony criminal damage to property and aggravated stalking under the Family Violence Act.
He is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and simple assault.