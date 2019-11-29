Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is picking up efforts to clean up the county while also reducing the cost of operating the landfill.
Whitfield said when he took office in 2017, the county was almost $70 million in debt. Through cutting expenses and taking a stance that protects the financial interests of the citizenry, he expects to have paid of $30 million of that debt by January 2020.
One of the most significant steps was making the landfill pay for itself. Some waste haulers were being charged a lesser rate per ton than residents paied, adn they were bring