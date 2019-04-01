Rome Public Works crews started repairs to the Heritage Riverways Trail behind Chieftain Museum Monday. It's been four months since a low section of the trail behind the museum washed out following heavy rains that brought the Oostanaula River out of its banks causing a section of trail to wash out.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said the level of tghe river has been elevated most of the winter and it has simply not been safe enough to bring in the heavy equipment necessary to back fill the wash out with concrete and pack it sufficiently to try to get the trail open.
Trail users have had to detour along Riverside park from the edge of the museum property across from the Georgia Department of Labor office out to Fuddruckers where there is an approach trial that takes hikers and bikers out to the river trail.
Jenkins said that the ultimate fix to the problem may involve relocation of the trail back away from the riverbank closer to the museum but that he had not had a chance yet to speak with representatives of the Junior Service League which owns the museum about obtaining additional right of way for the trail to be rerouted.
The December washout is at least the third along the trail that meanders along with Oostanaula River north of the city of Rome's water intake station. Two sections of the trail in the northern section of Ridge Ferry Park have experienced wash outs in the last decade and repairs that were made following both of those high water periods have managed to hold out through recent years and additional high water periods.