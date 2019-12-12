Saturday, Nov. 30
19:38 - Martha Berry Highway at Old Dalton Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2007 Hyundai driven by Micheal Ward, 429 South Wall Street, Calhoun and a 1995 Ford owned by Virgil Cook, 375 McGee Bend Road, Cave Spring. Ward cited with illegal stopping. No injuries reported.
Monday, Dec. 2
09:26 - 1476 Turner McCall Boulevard, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2010 Volvo owned by Jennifer Stansell, 10 Quail Hollow and a 2010 Subaru owned by Brain Allen, 10 Mountain Crest Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
10:53 - Turner McCall Boulevard at Martin Luther King JR. Boulevard, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2014 Toyota driven by Austin Mejia, 9 Southfork Drive and a 2002 Toyota driven by Haley Pendleton, 317 East 8th Street, Apt. B-8. Mejia cited with failing to yield and no insurance. No injuries reported.
11:40 - 2960 Martha Berry Highway, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2007 Yukon driven by Cherilyn Selman, 1427 Texas Valley Road, and a 2007 Ford driven by Sheila Thacker, 22 Lovell Street. No citations or injuries reported.
11:47 - Dean Avenue at East 12th Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Ford owned by Ashton Boyce, 6 Mathis Drive and a 2013 Chrysler owned by Cynthia Highfield, 405 Reeceburg Road, Silver Creek. Boyce cited with Following too closely. No injuries reported.
11:49 - Redmond Circle at Shorter Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1996 Chevrolet driven by Jennifer Gonzales, 126 Avenue C, Lindale and a 2010 Nissan driven by Maurice Orr, 308 Grady Avenue. Gonzales cited with Changing lanes improperly and driving while license suspended or revoked. No injures reported.
13:00 - West 1st Street at West 5th Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Lexus driven by William Price, 215 Lakeside Drive, Cedartown and a 2014 Nissan owned by Nathalie Nicolay, 178 Woodrow Wilson Way, Apt. 640. Price and Nicolay cited with Failure to obey traffic. No injuries reported.
14:25 - North 2nd Avenue at Martha Berry Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1999 Mazda driven by Alondra McClain, 8 Pine Hill Road and a 2013 Jeep owned by Shorntay Robertson, 53 Rooney Road. McClain cited with Following too closely. No injuries reported.
14:42 - GA 1 at GA 53, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1999 Ford driven by John Hemphill, 10180 Highway 337, Summerville, and a 2019 Ford Transit driven by Robert Murdock, 1836 Roswell Street SE, Smyrna. Murdock cited with following too closely. No injuries reported.
15:12 - Riverside Drive at Chatillion Rad, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Toyota owned by Cathy Money, 7 Seay Drive and a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Charlotte Winston, 401 Mrytle Street. No citations or injuries reported.
19:45 - Martha Berry Highway at North 5th Avenue, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Honda owned by Joyce Williamson, 18 Vineland Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
07:51 - Coligni Way at Martha Berry Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2011 Ford owned by Daniel McClay, 6253 Woolsley Street Stop 993, Moody Air Force Base and a 2018 Honda owned by Linda Stephens, 89 Bert Road. No citations or injuries reported.
08:52 - GA 1 Loop, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Dodge driven by Eugene Catalano, 115 Leafmore. No citations or injuries reported.
12:05 - East 2nd Avenue at East 4th Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2003 Honda driven by Micheal Cain, 600 Sugar Valley Road, Cartersville and a 2004 Honda owned by William Conkright, 16 Summerstone Drive, Apt. B. Cain cited with failing to yield. No injuries reported.
14:40 - SR 1 at Little Texas Valley Road, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2009 Chevrolet driven by William Russell, 201 Perry Road, and a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Cassidy Kinsey, 4617 Dry Creek Road, Summerville. Russell cited with failure to yield, one injury reported.
15:32 - East Main Street at West Glover Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Ford owned by Micheal Hood, 47 Shoemaker, Ceadrtown and a 2010 Honda owned by Christina Higginbotham, 4 Chester Avenue. Hood cited with Following too closely. No injuries reported.
15:36 - 825 Cartersville Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Nissan owned by Lisa Jones, 2614 Maple Avenue and a 2004 Toyota driven by James Rogers, 2512 Kingston Highway. No citations or injuries reported.
15:46 - Veterans Memorial Highway at Three Rivers Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Ford driven by Janie Stephens, 1259 Abrams Road, Silver Creek and a 2008 Mercury driven by Jameson Payton, 433 Wissahickon Avenue, Cedartown. Stephens cited with following too closely. One injury reported.
15:50 - Riverside Drive at Chatillion Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2010 Honda driven by Jamaiyah Gordon, 120 Rolling Oaks Drive and a 2003 Honda owned by Lindsey Baldwin, 1041 Radio Springs Road. No citations or injuries reported.
19:00 - Shorter Avenue at Burnett Ferry Road, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2009 Nissan driven by Fabiola Castillo, 105 Payne Road. Castillo cited with Child restrant, driving while license on, improper lane use. Two injuries reported.
19:54 - 212 Blacks Bluff Road, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2011 Dragon Trailer driven by Robert Jackson, 2045 Spicers Lane, Woodstock. No citations or injuries reported.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
07:47 - Redmond Circle at West Butler Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Toyota owned by Lauren McGee, 129 Road 9076, Fort Payne and a 2013 Ford owned by Michelle Polick, 1399 Chulio Road. McGee cited with improper lane change. No injuries reported.
11:01 - 21 Professional CT, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2011 GMC driven by Renee Webb, 11 HillCroft Drive and a 2012 Isuzu driven by Cassie Marcus, 154 Charles Highway, Dalton. No citations or injuries reported.
11:10 - 501 Redmond Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2014 Nissan owned by JW Miller JR., 5188 Old Dalton Road and a 2015 Ford owned by Danny Wiseman, 113 Margo TRL. No citations or injuries reported.
13:07 - 606 Turner McCall Boulevard, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2015 Nissan owned by David Youngblood, 144 Benton Drive and a 2015 Honda owned by David Saunders, 2416 Eastland CT. No citations or injuries reported.
15: 58 - Veterans Memorial Highway at New Calhoun Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2009 Ford owned by Juanita Young, 977 Barnsley Garden Road, Kingston and a 2016 Honda owne dby Jessica Goss, 13 Heather Road. Young cited with following too closely. No injuries reported.
17:30 - Turner McCall Martha Berry Highway at Hicks Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2002 Nissan driven by Desmond King, 407 Over Look Point and a 2019 Honda owned by Rachel Royal, 14 Rockcreek Drive. King cited with license required and following too closely. No injuries reported.
Thursday, Dec. 5
04:30 - Cartersville Highway at Hobson Way, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Chevrolet driven by Lamire Kamara, 2979 Dublin Meadows Drive, Lawrenceville and a 1999 Peterbilt Motors driven by Johhy Thompson, 1126 County Road 130. Kamara cited with Changing lanes improperly. One injury reported.
05:45 - SR 1, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Jeep driven by Dallas Daniels, 408 E 3rd Avenue. No citations or injuries reported.
15:37 - 1476 Turner McCall Boulevard, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Lexus owned by Amy Astin, 19 THE TRL, Lindale and a 2003 Ford owned by Ricky Shirley, 3256 Kingston Highway. No citations or injuries reported.
16:48 - Martha Berry Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Ford owned by Ashley Tison, 27 Glen View Drive and a 2019 Hyundai owned by Emily Wootan, 274 Conway Drive. Tison cited with following too closely. No injuries reported.
Friday, Dec. 6
18:16 - Eden Valley Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jesse Jones, 414 Mountain View Road. Jones cited with driving too fast for conditions.
15:25 - 2nd Avenue at West 1st Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Ford owned by Daniel Aldert, 3614 Horseleg Creek Road and a 2004 Acura owned by Sharon, 510 Eden Valley Road. No citations or injuries reported.
16:10 - Turner McCall Martha Berry Highway at Riverside Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1998 Chevrolet owned by Tracy Brooks, 5 Glenda Drive and a 2016 Ford owned by Megan Brown, 2966 Callier Springs. Brooks cited with follwoing too closely. No injuries reported.
16:53 - 1931 Shorter Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1998 Mercury driven by August Adams, 5 Cherokee, Unit 201 and a 1999 Toyra driven by Junior Ramirez- Vasquez, 6 Phillip Vann Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
Saturday, Dec. 7
20:16 - Shorter Avenue at 2nd Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Dodge owned by Anthony Smith, 115 Princeton Avenue, Adairsville and a 2018 Toyota driven by Charles Bishop, 42 Aspen Avenue. Smith cited with changing lanes improperly. No injuries reported.
Sunday, Dec. 8
15:56 - 1425 Turner McCall Boulevard, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2018 GMC owned by Gary Mullinax II, 15 Ridge Havne Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
16:10 - Old Dalton Road NE, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 1988 Ford F150 driven by David Denmon, 518 Collier Road. No citations or injuries reported.
16:53 - 1931 Shorter Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1998 Mercury driven by August Adams, 5 Cherokee Street, Unit 201 and a 1999 Toyota driven by Junior Ramirez-Vasquez, 8 Phillip Vann Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
17:30 - Blacks Bluff Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Benjamin Couey, 18 Lindsey Terrace NW. No citations, four injuries reported.
20:14 - GA 1 Loop at Three Mile Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Serina Sprayberry, 3 Fairhaven Drive. No citations or injuries reported.
Monday, Dec. 9
07:02 - GA 101, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2004 GMC driven by Hunter Wilson, 435 Foster Lusk Road, Calhoun, and a 1996 Honda Accord driven by Shirley Jones, 909 Bellview Road, Aragon. No citations, one injury reported.
10:30 - 708 Shorter Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2011 Ford owned by Myra McConnell, 127B Williamson Street and a 2005 Dodge owned by dwight Chatman JR., 10 Landrum PL. No citations or injuries reported.
13:05 - 550 Redmond Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2010 Mercury driven by Rosalie Hamill, 106 Edison Circle and a 2002 Oldsmobile owned by Mary Dunn, 149 Wievca Way, Cedartown. No citations or injuries reported.
15:57 - Redmond Circle at Shorter Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2003 Nissan owned by Raven Gresham, 101 Fortune Street and a 2017 Honda owned by Caleb Campbell, 3506 Oak Hill Road, Lyerly. Gresham cited with failing to yield and entering or crossing road. Three injuries reported.
19:30 - 436 Shorted Avenue, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Chevrolet driven by London Drye, 7 Dibrell Street and a 2004 Jeep driven by James Collum, 205 North Elm Street. No citations or injuries reported.
20:27 - Shorter Avenue at Williamson Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2015 Hyundai owned by Lori Willis, 250 Rolling Hills Road, Chatsworth and a 2015 Nissan owned by Lorie Smith, 9A WoodCreek Way. Wilis cited with improper lane change. One injury reported.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
15:57 - Old Dalton Road NE, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Jeep driven by Carlos Santiago, 6530 Silver Drive, Cumming. Santiago cited with driving too fast for conditions. No injuries reported.
16:09 - SPR 101 SE, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Ford driven by Mitchell Lange, 11 N Pleasant Run. No citations, one injury reported.
17:50 - Wildflower Road SE, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2003 Toyota Tundra driven by Jack Bishop, 265 Rustic Ridge Road. No citations or injuries reported.