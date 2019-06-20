A traffic stop on Ga. 140 near the Bartow County line early Thursday morning resulted in a felony drug charge against a motorist.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Gail Bryan, 47, of 515 Coon Creek Road, Culloden, West Virginia, was stopped around 2:30 Thursday morning for not having working tail lights on a trailer. Police determined that she was driving on a suspended license and during a consent search of her vehicle found two pipes with suspect meth in the bowls. Officers also found burnt marijuana roaches and a container with marijuana buds in her purse.
Bryan was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, a tail light violation and driving while her license was suspended.
Report: Woman smashed man's hand with a shovel, stabbed him
A Rome woman has been charged with aggravated assault for an attack on a man at a Kingston Highway home on Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristi Leigh Robbins, 37, of 2576 Kingston Highway, battered a man at her residence with her fists and then smashed the man's hand with a shovel and then stabbed him in the hand with a knife.
Robbins was also charged with felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of simple battery.
Paulding woman accused of identity fraud
A Paulding County woman is charged with felony identity fraud related to an incident in March of this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shayna Elaine Shipp, 23, of 705 Old Villa Rica Road, Dallas, took part in the cashing of a forged check in the amount of $680, March 18, at an institution in Cartersville. The check had been taken from a victim on Lovell Road in Floyd County.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Woman charged with meth
A traffic stop shortly after noon on Thursday at Fortune Street and North Division Street resulted in charges against a Rome woman who reportedly had meth.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Victoria Crystal Utley, 35, of 105 Fortune St., had a small plastic bag of methamphetamine in her car and was also driving without a license.
Utley is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor driving without a license.