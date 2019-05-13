A Cartersville man was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chayra Wayne Allen, 40, of 41 Country Meadow Way, was stopped on GA-1 at Depot Street in Armuchee just before 5 a.m. while traveling 72 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.
During the traffic stop, Allen discarded plastic baggies onto the roadway. A search of the vehicle yielded a scale with white residue and plastic baggies of a "green, leafy substance" suspected of being marijuana, while the discarded baggies recovered at the scene contained a white substance also suspected of being a controlled substance.
Allen is charged with felonies tampering with evidence and possession of a schedule I substance. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects and speeding. He was being held without bond Monday.
Rome man jailed on stalking charges
A Rome man was arrested Sunday, charged with felony aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Latarius Alondrea Dupree, 30, of 228 Watters Street, was arrested at a Calhoun Avenue address.
Dupree was being held Monday without bond.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Report: woman threatens victim with knife
A Rome woman was arrested at her residence Monday, accused of causing visible injury to a victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desiree Larosa Solomon, 41, of 1336 Hull Ave., was heard in the 911 call by dispatchers saying she was going to cut a victim. She did cause visible harm to the victim's back, cheek and under the eye.
Solomon is charged with felony possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and misdemeanors battery and terroristic acts and threats.