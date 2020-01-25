After being stopped for not wearing his seat belt, Jamal Tyrone Harper remained behind bars Saturday for multiple active warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harper, of 303 Camp Street in Rome, was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt. When pulled over, he gave a false name to police. He was also found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.
Police then found multiple warrants for his arrest for incidents regarding child cruelty and aggravated stalking. Jail reports show that he had a protective order to stay at least 300 yards from a victim and her children. The TPO also protects the victim from all contacts with Harper. The TPO has been in place since May.
He violated the protective order when he sent the victim threatening text messages on January 18 stating that he would kill her. On January 16, Harper made physical contact with the victim. He was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and two counts of aggravated stalking.
Harper remained in the Floyd County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Lindale teen allegedly punched 11-year-old
A Lindale teen was released on bond after allegedly striking an 11-year-old in the forehead.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tristen Cole White, 18, of 5628 Cedartown Highway in Lindale, was charged with cruelty to children after he hit an 11-year-old in the forehead. White was wearing his high school class ring when this happened, causing a cut on the child's forehead.
The child suffered from a concussion and required two to three medical stitches at an emergency room.
He was released from the Floyd County Jail Saturday morning.
Three charged with meth possession
Three people found themselves in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond after police allegedly caught them in possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Tyler Spears, 22, and Jacqueline Diane O'Leary, both of 215 Burnett Ferry Street in Rome, and Marvin Jerome Burns, of 1303 Alexis Road in Alabama, were arrested at a residence on Burnett Ferry Street on various drug charges.
Police came to the home and executed a search warrant.
All are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Spears and O'Leary are charged with probation violation.
All remained in the Floyd County jail Saturday without bond.
Rome man arrested on meth possession charges at hotel
A 32-year-old Rome man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and the use of drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Floyd Simpson of 1377 Bells Ferry Road in Rome was arrested on Friday after he was found using meth through a glass smoking device at Economy Inn.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on a $5700 bond.