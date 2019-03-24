The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals were the overall winners at a four-team track meet at Gordon Lee on Tuesday night.
Heritage’s girls won six of the 16 events and finished with 217 points to edge out Gordon Lee (201), who won eight events. LaFayette (114.5) was third Dade County (54.5) was fourth. Both LaFayette and Dade County won one event apiece.
Madelyn Thompson picked up two victories for the Lady Generals as she won the 100 hurdles (15.44) and the long jump (15-8). Zauren Burton crossed the tape first in the 100 (13.52), while Zandy Burton won the 800 (2:59). Mariah McCrary took first in the discus (98-3), while Thompson, Zauren Burton, Akeera Ford and Gracie Murray earned first-place points in the 4x100 (53.38).
Kaylee Brown paced the Lady Trojans with three event wins. Brown took first in the 400 (1:05), the high jump (5-0) and the pole vault (10-8). Gracie O’Neal coasted to a big win in the 3200 (11:36) and Addison Sturdivant won the 300 hurdles (52.20).
The other three victories included Arilyn Lee in the shot put (29-7), Asia Underwood in the triple jump (33-5) and the team of Brown, O’Neal, Sturdivant and Underwood in the 4x400 (4:51).
LaFayette’s win was turned in by Gracie Stier in the 200 (29.83), while Taylor Warren won the 1600 (6:10) for Dade County.
In the boys’ meet, Heritage pulled away with 11 wins and 263.5 points. LaFayette (157.5) won two events, followed by Gordon Lee (141) with two wins and Dade County (36) with one.
Caleb Boyd, Wes Lozano, Dakota Crow and Zach Smith all won two individual events for the Generals. Boyd claimed wins in the 800 (2:11) and the 1600 (5:05). Lozano captured the 400 (54.92) and the pole vault (13-0). Crow swept the 110 hurdles (16.62) and the 300 hurdles (43.38), while Scott won the shot put (42-2) and the discus (124-3).
Eric Dumas won the 100 in a time of 11.59. He also teamed with Cameron Evans, Damian Weekly and Easton O’Donnell to win the 4x100 (46.24) and he joined forces with Lozano, Boyd and O’Donnell to win the 4x400 (3:54).
LaFayette’s two wins both came on the legs of Jalen Suttles, who won the 200 (23.95) and the long jump (20-9). Jake Lee won the 3200 for Gordon Lee (11:08), while Wiley Heming won the high jump (6-2). Dade County’s win came in the triple jump as Noah Hodges (37-7) took first place.
Gordon Lee, LaFayette clean up at Heritage
The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans won nine individual events and LaFayette captured six in a four-team meet at Heritage High School on Thursday. LFO and Heritage also competed in the meet. Team scores were not provided.
Gordon Lee had a repeat winner in Lee, who swept the shot put (29-1) and the discus (91-1). Single-event winners included Sturdivant in the 300 hurdles (51.01), Brown in the high jump (5-2), Abbey Dunfee in the 200 (28.71), Grayson Alexander in the 800 (3:16) and Taylor Hunley in the 100 hurdles (18.20), Both the Lady Trojans’ 4x100 ‘A’ relay team (54.66) and the 4x400 ‘A’ relay team (4:52) also picked up victories.
For the Lady Ramblers, Stier won the 100 (13.48). Taylor Harris took first in both the long jump (15-1.5) and the triple jump (31-6). Carley Spurlock raced to a win in the 400 (1:08.68). Hannah Dearing took first in the 1600 (6:46) and Natalie Ball won the 3200 (15:17).
The LaFayette boys captured nine events. Suttles won the long jump (20-8.5) and the 200 (23.44). Chase Stultz won both the 110 hurdles (16.42) and the 300 hurdles (44.76). Austin Rodgers claimed wins in the pole vault (9-7) and the triple jump (36-5). Devin Henderson took the 3200 (11:11), while the 4x100 ‘A’ team (46.41) and the 4x400 ‘A’ (3:57) also won.
For LFO, distance specialist Erik Martinez earned first-place points in both the 800 (2:06) and the 1600 (4:44). Kyle Pursley won the 100 (11.37) and Chris Moore took the top spot in the 400 (56.59).
Derek Gibson won the shot put for Heritage (38-4) and teammate Jessee Fisher was first in the discus (101-5), while Heming won the high jump (6-2) for Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee, Heritage battle in Dalton
Brown picked up wins for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans in the high jump (5-2) and the pole vault (9-0) during Saturday’s Ronnie McClurg/Dalton Rotary Invitational at Dalton High School.
The Lady Generals got a victory from Madelyn Thompson in the 100 hurdles as the senior crossed the tape in 15.62 seconds.
Heritage’s girls finished in fifth place overall in the 13-team field with 48.7 points, while Gordon Lee (37) finished seventh. Woodland of Cartersville won the meet with 114.5 points, followed by River Ridge (102.2), Dalton (98.2) and Paulding County (64).
On the boys’ side, the only local athlete to win first place was Zach Scott, who won the discus for Heritage with a throw of (134-11.5).
Dalton took the boys’ team title with 101 points. Paulding County (88.14) was second, followed by Rome (650, Cass (59) and Woodland (49.14). Heritage (39.64) was seventh, while Gordon Lee had just five points to place 16th in the 17-team meet.
Full results for all of these meets can be found online at ga.milesplit.com.