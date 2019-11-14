Clutching Christmas wish lists from local children Thursday, Linda Hatcher and her faithful sidekick Cathy Herrera are like Santa’s busy little elves, carefully choosing a doll here, a puzzle there, a ball to top it all off.
They and more than 55 Toys For Tots volunteers will repeat this process many times over between now and when the bags of more than 7,000 toys are picked up by over 700 Floyd, Polk and Chattooga County families at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Dec. 14.
Hatcher, who serves as coordinator of the Greater Rome Toys For Tots program, wants to be sure even more families can take advantage of this 71-year-old program run by the Exchange Club of Rome by extending the registration period to one more day Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
“The problem is, most of our people don’t read the paper and they don’t listen to the radio, so we have to get the word out through churches, local agencies, and any other way we can find. I even thought of renting a bill board in West Rome to advertise it.”
Herrera, a retired Marine, is not above chasing after people in stores.
“If I’m in Walmart and they have kids, I ask them if they’ve registered for Toys for Tots and if they say they’ve never heard of it, I tell them all about it,” Herrera said. “I talk about Toys for Tots all year long. I don’t want any child to go without at Christmas.”
A Georgia State Patrol fundraising golf tournament, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office efforts, Exchange Club events, a First Baptist Church program and many red and white toy donation boxes all over the tri-county area are all working in concert to ensure as many needy families as possible will have a happy holiday.
Hatcher said she started hitting up toy sales at local stores as far back as Dec. 26 of last year. Many of the 5,000 new toys now sitting on warehouse shelves waiting to be matched to the lists of area boys and girls were purchased by her and other shopper elves over the past year.
And they haven’t stopped yet.
“Four ladies and I went shopping the other night and within 20 minutes we spent $2,500,” Hatcher said. “When I stood on the tailgate of my pickup truck and held up two receipts, they touched the ground.”
Hatcher said they have one set of volunteers who sit at a table and tape different sizes of batteries together to be included with battery-operated toys.
“We’re tapin’ fools,” she said with a laugh, adding she’d rather not disclose where all the toys are being stored for fear of Grinches who might break in. “We do have security cameras now because we had some sticky fingers before.”
Hatcher said if anyone wants to volunteer to help fill wish lists Dec. 2-13, 8 a.m. to noon, or hand out the filled bags to families on the 14th or even take part in distributing leftover toys to other cities and groups and breaking down the warehouse shelves Dec. 14-19, they can email her at rometoys@gmail.com.
“This is the most satisfying kind of work you can do,” she said. “And I’m not even a shopper. I don’t do Christmas for myself or my own family.”