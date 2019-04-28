The top-seeded Heritage Generals and the third-seeded Trion Bulldogs were slated to meet on Monday of this week in the finals of the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament at Ridgeland High School, while the top-seeded Heritage Lady Generals and the third-seeded Lakeview Lady Warriors were scheduled to face off in the girls’ title tilt earlier in the day.
Saddle Ridge boys 3, Chattanooga Valley 2
The Mustangs earned their first-ever NGAC tournament win last Monday. A long strike from Landon Kennedy put Saddle Ridge on the board first, but Carson Middleton would tie things up for the Eagles as the match went to intermission, knotted up at 1-1.
Levi Ledford sent a corner kick toward the goal in the second half and Jacob Hamilton climbed the ladder to get his head on it and redirect it into the net for the go-ahead goal. However, CVMS would refuse to fold and tied things up on a tally by Joshua Wingard with five minutes left in regulation.
But the match would not go to overtime as Ledford tracked down a loose ball and fired it home with just over two minutes remaining to send the Mustangs to the semifinals.
Eagles’ head coach Patton Hunt named Jayden Curtis (midfield), along with Elijah Eaker and Kevin Schmelzer (defense) as standouts.
Heritage boys 10, Dade County 1
The top-seeded Generals coasted into the semifinals by blitzing the Wolverines in Boynton last Monday.
Chipper Grayson had a hat trick for the Navy-and-Red. Tristan Simmons scored twice, while Evan Wamsley, Inyoung Kim, Tipton Smartt, Christian Morse and Lenny Landaverde all found the back of the net once. Kim, Simmons, Andrew Cass and Hyrum Smartt collected assists, while Owen Gebelein and Nicolas Mendez were named as defensive standouts.
The other two boys’ first-round matches saw Trion defeat LaFayette and Lakeview knock off Ringgold. No further details on the matches were available as of press time.
Heritage boys 2, Lakeview 0
The Generals got two goals from Grayson in a shutout win over the Warriors in the semifinals on Friday. Landon Guthrie assisted on the second goal, while Wamsley, the keeper, got the shutout in net.
Trion boys 2, Saddle Ridge 1
The Bulldogs scored off a late corner kick to beat the Mustangs on Friday. Ledford found the net for the Saddle Ridge after they went into halftime down 1-0.
Dade County girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 1
Ragan Wimpee scored for the Lady Eagles in their tournament opener last Monday, but it was not enough to extend their season. Annabelle Casto, Cate Barton and Cassidy Rubi were named as standouts in the loss.
Heritage girls 8, Ringgold 0
The top-seeded Lady Generals got a hat trick from Molly Cason in a win over the Lady Tigers last Monday. Allie Boyd and Mady Terry found the net twice, while Brooke Fairchild had one goal. Terry, along with Lindsay Connell, Cadence Greven and Lyndsi Wright, had assists.
Defensive standouts included Cason, Anna Bradford, Natalie Butler, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston and Briley Simpson as they helped keepers Lauren Mock and Emily Holcomb combine for the shutout.
The other two first-round outcomes saw Lakeview take down Rossville and LaFayette handle Trion. No further details from these two matches were available as of press time.
Heritage girls 10, Dade County 0
On Thursday, the Lady Generals stayed unbeaten as they scored three times in the opening five minutes of the match and rolled to a win over the Wolverines in a semifinal match at Ridgeland High School. Fairchild racked up five goals to account for half of the Heritage goal production.
Cason scored twice and assisted on a third goal, while Greven, Simpson and Lila Langston all found the net once. Langston, Boyd and Terry each picked up an assist in the semifinal victory.
Mock and Holcomb split time in net, while defensive standouts included Cason, Simpson, Bradford, Butler, Davies, Freeman and Lily Langston.
Lakeview girls 2, LaFayette 2
The Lady Warriors needed a penalty kick shootout to finally outlast the Lady Ramblers on Thursday.
Regulation time ended with the score deadlocked at 2-2 and, after two scoreless five-minute overtime sessions, the match wento to PK’s. Lakeview led in the shootout, 3-2, with LaFayette needing one final kick to extend the match. However, Lady Warriors’ keeper Star Lockhart came up with her second big save of the shootout to seal the win.
Anesa Merdzo, Katelyn Bowman, Maddy Day and Esther Gutierrez found the net for Lakeview, while Jenna Baker and Emma Baker scored in regulation for the Lady Ramblers (5-2-1). Mya Woodard and Jenna Baker had successful penalty kicks in the shootout for LaFayette.