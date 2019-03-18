Tolbert Elementary School Assistant Principal Holly Sisson was named February’s #GCS2ndMile Award winner.
Nominated by teachers and district personnel alike, Sisson’s impact as an administrator has been felt by many. Stephanie Perez, a teacher at Tolbert Elementary School wrote, “Mrs. Holly Sisson is the epitome of the meaning 2nd mile. I have had the privilege to not only work with Mrs. Sisson in her role as administration, but I have also been her teaching colleague. She is one of the most dedicated educators I have ever known.”
Ms. Perez continued, “Her love for children expands beyond their years at Tolbert, she attends sporting events and other extracurricular activities to show support to her students both past and present. Mrs. Sisson is well on her way to surpassing even the second mile.”
Althea Collins, one of the district’s school psychologists, also took the time to nominate Mrs. Sisson for this award.
“Holly is an incredibly devoted administrator. ... She often works late and on the weekends to address all the needs before her, despite the time. Holly is consistently supportive to the TES staff and I know that I am very fortunate to be assigned to her school. I appreciate her amazing organization and fastidious attention to a plethora of details. Her outstanding work makes my job much easier to do. She is one of the very best administrators that I have had the opportunity to work with in my career as a psychologist.”
Sisson was surprised by TES Kindergarten students and teachers, along with Gordon County Schools Superintendent Susan Remillard and Principal Sket Angland with the announcement on March 8. Sisson was also recognized at the regular monthly meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education on March 11, where she was presented a gift sponsored by LongHorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.