The LFO football program has produced its share of hard-noses middle linebackers over the past 15-20 years and over the past four seasons, Todd Thornburg certainly has fit that bill.
And the word “Warrior” across his jersey is a fitting tribute to the way No. 35 has played for the Red-and-White during his time at LFO.
A tackling machine with a knack for making plays and a nose for the football, Thornburg was one of the anchors for the LFO defense. Today, he is honored once again as the 2019 Catoosa County Defensive Football Player of the Year, an award he shared a season ago.
“It feels great to win it two years in a row,” he said. “I really didn’t think I would get it again this year because my stats from last year were better than this year.”
After a Dream Team honorable mention selection as a sophomore, Thornburg stepped into the big shoes left by former All-Region and All-State linebacker Drew Woodard.
As it turned out, the shoes fit perfectly as Thornburg became the “quarterback” of the Warrior defense as a junior. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder totaled over 120 tackles — 100 of the solo variety — to go with five tackles-for-loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, seven quarterback pressures and one interception from his linebacker spot as helped LFO reach the state playoffs for the first time in a number of years.
This past season, he was at it again as he helped LFO stay in the Region 6-AAA playoff chase up until the final game of the regular season. He finished with 99 solo stops, with eight going for a loss, to go with 56 assists. In addition, he picked up a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a memorable interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
“I just did what the coaches taught me, read my keys, did what I was supposed to do and it just took me to the place to make the tackles,” he stated matter-of-factly.
Thornburg finished his LFO career with over 400 career tackles, but he will not be adding any more to that total at the next level as he has made the choice to end his football career, a decision he seems at peace with.
“I hurt my shoulder my freshman year and I never got it fixed or anything,” he explained. “I just played through it and, honestly, my body is just tired of playing.”
And while he likely never put on the pads again, Thornburg says he will take away four years’ worth of fond memories of doing what he loved to do on Friday nights.
“Hitting is what I’ll miss the most,” he added. “Just running around the field hitting and tackling people.”