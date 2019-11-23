ST. SIMONS ISLAND — Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 on Saturday at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.
Todd, who overcame a case of the full yips that nearly drove him from the game, is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).
Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.
Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.
► Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera on Saturday.
Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed the 18th hole for the second straight day to shoot 69 and drop into a share of the lead with Rahm, who needs to finish first or second to stand a chance of becoming European No. 1 for the first time.
They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and four clear of fourth-place Tommy Fleetwood (70) — another Race to Dubai contender.
► Sei Young Kim had only one birdie on the back nine and held on for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who made a charge going into the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship with the richest prize ever in women’s golf on the line.
Kim led by as many as five shots with three birdies over the opening seven holes. She stopped converting birdie chances on the back nine of Tiburon Golf Club, and Korda made her move.
Korda began the back nine with three straight birdies, including a bunker shot she holed, and shot 31 on the back for a 66.
NBA
Celtics’ Smart unhappy with response to fan incidentThe NBA is investigating an incident between Boston guard Marcus Smart and a fan in Denver, after the Celtics guard said he heard a derogatory comment and was unhappy with the way that he believed security in the arena responded to the matter.
Smart said a fan told him to “get on your knees” after he pursued a loose ball along the sideline during Friday’s game in Denver. Smart said one of his feet got tangled in frame of a courtside chair, and while he was trying to free himself he heard the comment.
NBA spokesman Tim Frank said Saturday the league was investigating the matter.
Smart said security at Denver’s Pepsi Center essentially ignored him. At least one security guard was seen speaking to fans in that section moments after the fourth-quarter incident, but it was unclear if any further action was taken.
NFL
Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K for brawl with BrownsCLEVELAND — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph did not escape the brawl with the Browns unpunished.
Rudolph was fined $50,000 on Saturday by the NFL for his involvement in the melee that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it.
Rudolph avoided suspension for his actions — he tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charged him — but was one of 33 players fined by the league for their involvement. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area.”
In all, the league handed out more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the ugly final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. There was another $77,206 assessed for personal fouls earlier in the game.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for tearing off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon.”