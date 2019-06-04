In the Bible, a lawyer asked Jesus about loving someone. Jesus always told a story to illustrate His message.
The man asking the question was trying to cause trouble. But Jesus was always patient. He knew the best way to answer the critic.
Jesus told the famous story about the man being robbed, and left to die. Who would help this man? It seemed like nobody cared for him. Many people did pass by without helping.
Jesus explained that the man least likely to help was the one that did. He showed God’s love for a hurting man. God loves you. He cares for each person in the world. How does He do that?
You know some loving people. They care about others. But some people are hard to love. You can be polite to those people without really caring about them.
Jesus is different. He is not just polite. He really does care about them. How can you be like that? Jesus changes you from the inside. Jesus lives within you, if you are a Christian. He will love them through you. He knows the heart of each person. He knows why they act the way they do, and He still cares for them.
True Joy is Jesus first, then others, and then you. The Joy of Jesus is what will show in your life. Then you too can love everybody, and have that Joy.