When you have a problem, who do you talk to for help? Sometimes you can ask mom or dad. Or sometimes you can ask a friend or your brother or sister.
But there are times that you do not want to tell anyone about something. Then as a Christian, you can talk to the Lord Jesus about it. He will always have time to hear about your problem, and be there for you.
Prayer is more than just telling God about things. Yes, Jesus wants to listen to your requests and your problems. He also wants you to just visit with Him sometimes. He always cares for you.
Sometimes He can give you an easy answer. Other times He wants you to do some thinking. He will give you the wisdom that you need to decide for yourself what is the right thing to do.
You have to trust Him. That trust is something that can grow as you trust Him more. It does not come from just one try. That is especially true if you want Him to fix something quickly that you took a long time causing.
So you should always be willing to ask Him for anything. But remember that He always has the option of letting you struggle awhile with the problem, before He gives you the answer. Jesus is always the right one to ask.