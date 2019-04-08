Who do you think that would be about? It would be an important person.
You are important. Do you know that? The Bible says that each person is special. God loves you.
He does not say that He loves you if you are good. He loves you just the way your are.
The Bible says that all have sinned. All means everybody. Sin is a problem for everybody. The difference is how you deal with it.
Trying to be good is nice, but you still have a sin nature. The problem is not how many sins you have committed. One sin makes you a sinner.
How can you change that? Working hard is good, but that is not enough. Can you turn from sin?
Some people try to turn over a new leaf. They go right back to doing the same things again.
The very important news is that Jesus cares, and that He has the answer.
When Jesus died on the cross, He paid the price for everybody. That does not mean that everybody is going to heaven. It means that the price is paid, as He was the substitute for you. Then you must ask Him to forgive your sin, and thank Him for doing that for you. You must accept His gift.
Some people have trouble accepting a gift. They feel better if they could pay something for it. But that is just feelings. The truth is just believe God and His Word. Faith will come.