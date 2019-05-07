Recently the National Football League had its draft for each team to pick the college player it wanted for their team. They picked from worst team to the team with the best record.
A group of men, usually the coach, the general manager, and the owner discussed among themselves, which player to pick. They did not always agree.
When the pick was made, they were not mad at each other, and they did not hate each other. Each one had presented their beliefs, and they understood why the other person felt the way they did.
Similar things happen in the business world. A company led by several people has to make some changes to the product or the method of production.
Multiple sides are presented with their reasons. Someone makes a decision. The two opposing views had their opportunity. Now they move on with the process. The losing side may be unhappy, but they do not hate the boss.
Ball teams and coaches see different ways for a team to win. Some want to score to win, others want to play defense to win. They can disagree without being angry or hating the others side of the argument.
Religions can be like that. It is not just like the style of music or methods that are important. It is the foundation of the beliefs that are important. When different groups discuss what they believe, they can have heated talks.
The differences should be compared to what the Bible says. It is not a majority vote. The Bible says you shall know the truth, and the truth will set you free. Sometimes it takes more study to find the right information. The Bible always has multiple places to reference the point in question.
When the truth is seen, the right path can be followed. Those who disagree are not hated.
The goal is for everyone to see the truth, follow the truth, and the team to have victory. Remember Jesus IS the Way, the Truth, and the Life.