A sturdy, comfortable carrier can help keep a pet safe during travel.
Many pet parents choose to include their four-legged companions in their travel plans. Bringing pets along can reduce the hassle of finding a pet sitter or a boarding service.
Traveling with pets in tow also can be enjoyable for the entire family, including pets. Perhaps that's why a recent study from AAA and Best Western International found that more than half of American pet owners take their cats and dogs with them when they travel.
Traveling with pets can be fun, but it means taking some extra steps when planning a trip to ensure pets are safe and content. Before anyone hits the road or soars into the sky, consider these tips.
- Acclimate the pet to the car. Conduct a trial run with your pet in tow to gauge how he or she handles a car ride. Start with shorter trips and build up. Assess how the pet reacts so you can make adjustments if necessary.
- Get a wellness check. Visit the vet prior to departing, particularly if you will be traveling far or abroad. Pack an updated copy of health and immunization records, as well as proof of ownership of the pet. Some countries require pet passports. Investigate if the destination country requires quarantine of the animal.
- Buy a quality pet carrier. Be sure to have a secure and comfortable pet carrier for your dog, cat or small animal. This can make travel safer for the animal. If flying, you may need to purchase an airline-approved crate. Mark the crate with identification information and contact numbers.
- Pack a pet-friendly kit. The ASPCA suggests bringing along food, a bowl, leash, a waste scoop, plastic bags, grooming supplies, medication and first-aid and any travel documents. Pack a favorite toy or pillow. Bring along bottled water as well. Drinking unfamiliar water can upset pets' stomachs.
- Book direct flights. A direct flight reduces the likelihood a pet will be kept on the tarmac or spend even longer times in the baggage hold of the plane. A pets-only airline might be a good choice as well. For example, Pet Airways offers climate-controlled cabins outfitted with individual crates, and a flight attendant checks on the animals every 15 minutes. After landing, pets are given a bathroom break.
- Reserve pet-friendly lodging. Many hotel and motel chains now offer pet accommodations. For a fee you can have your pet stay in the room. There may be specific requirements, such as restricting the pet to a crate when unattended.
- Make sure microchip data is current. Log into the service that coordinates with the pet's microchip. Check to see that your address and phone number are current. Consider adding temporary travel contact data so the pet can be reunited with you if it gets lost at your destination.
Pets are traveling with their owners more often than ever before. Travel safe and smart at all times.