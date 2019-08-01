“One of the best pieces of advice I ever got,” says Lynn Long, who has served as Catoosa County commissioner, Fort Oglethorpe councilman and Fort Oglethorpe mayor, “was from a professor in an advertising class I took years ago. He said signs should be red and yellow. They’re highly visible from a long way off and they’re so ugly you can’t forget them.”
Long also recommends going door to door to meet people, campaigning with a family member, being sincere and open and smiling a lot. “Say what you mean and mean what you say,” he says.
More tips
- Make sure your signs are easy to read.
- Do your homework. Don’t run for an office you know little about. Go to public meetings (council, boards) or at least watch them online, read agendas, learn how the political process works.
- Become a good listener. People want to be heard as much or more than they want to hear what you have to say.
- If you bash your opponent, at least make sure what you’re saying is true. But, say some, trying to make your opponent look bad to make yourself look good is a poor idea.
- If you’re claiming there’s a problem in the city, make sure you understand it and can speak intelligently about it.
- Have someone with good writing skills produce or edit your literature. Not everyone will notice mistakes, but the most important might.
- Finally, says Long, enjoy the process. “Life should be fun. You may not win, but you’ll make good friends and that could help you next time around.”