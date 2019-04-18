Finding a tick crawling on your clothes or attached to your body is not a pleasant experience.
In fact, we worry about ticks because of their ability to transmit certain diseases. There is also the issue of infection when an attached tick is removed incorrectly on a person. The spring and summer weather in Georgia makes it very inviting for people to get outdoors. Many of our outdoor activities can also put us in high tick populated areas.
In Georgia, we do have issues with tick transmission of diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease along with others. It is important that you take steps to protect yourself from ticks while enjoying the outdoors along with proper tick removal when you do find a tick attached to your body.
I will be sharing information from a revised UGA publication by Dr. Elmer Gray, an UGA Extension Entomologist.
For starters, there are three tick species that we normally associate with humans in Georgia. These tick species are the Lone Star tick, American dog tick and the black-legged tick. I would suggest doing a web search so you can visually identify these ticks. The life cycle for the three tick species are all similar.
Keep in mind that each stage of development must have a blood meal for the tick to mature into an adult tick and lay eggs for the next generation. The adult female tick is fertilized by the male tick while she is feeding on blood from the host. When she drops off of the host in about three to 10 days, the female tick will start laying up to 6,000 eggs in a mass. You may have to study up on specific hosts for a particular tick species, but hosts for most can be humans, dogs, deer, livestock and even birds for some.
Ticks will survive best in high grass or brushy areas that are also attractive to their hosts, according to Gray. Game trails and large deer populations are also associated with high tick populations. Ticks will need a high level of moisture to survive. Note that bottomland with high humidity and thick vegetation along with high deer population will make a great tick habitat.
Ticks can die in situations where the grass is short, little mulch and the weather is hot and dry. Gray stated that all three stages of the Lone Star and black-legged tick will feed on humans and other large animals. The American dog tick will only feed on a human in the adult stage.
The best way to cut down on your issues with ticks is to stay out of the areas with high populations. This is not always feasible. If you are going to be in wooded areas or spots with high grass or brush, you need to take precaution steps to cut down on tick attachment to you or others in your group.
First, try to avoid letting vegetation brush your body especially the leg area. When in these tick populated areas, you need to wear long pants. I know it is not very fashionable, but tuck your pant leg into your socks and tuck your shirt under your belt. A tick will travel up your clothing towards the head area. Having clothes tucked in this fashion will make tick detection easier and will keep ticks from getting under your clothing.
Using repellents are an option too. You can find repellents containing DEET in many brands and formulations. I will remind you that no matter the repellent or active ingredient, you must read the label for that particular product on how to properly use.
You need to check yourself for ticks at least twice per day. It makes sense, but there is evidence that the longer an infected tick feeds on a person, the greater the chance of disease transmission. So, the rule of thumb is early removal of a tick is good prevention of disease transmission.
If you find an attached tick, it is important to remove the tick correctly. You need to removed ticks with forceps, cloth or paper wrapped around the tick as near to the point of attachment as possible. You need to use a firm and steady pull. DO NOT jerk or twist the tick in removal. You can break off the tick mouthpart in your body by doing this that can lead to site attachment infection. Do not remove the tick with unprotected fingers. You will need to apply a disinfectant to the site immediately after removing the tick. You will also need to wash your hands with hot and soapy water.
Finally, around the home, keep grass mowed short and keep your dog treated with tick-specific pesticides. You may have to treat your lawn for ticks if needed. I will also add that we have some great Lunch and Learn classes set up for May. You can get in touch with the office for a flyer with details on these five events.