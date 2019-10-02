With more people nationwide opting to create their own businesses or work for their employer remotely, the home office has become one of the most used spaces of the house, with many people spending more than eight hours a day in this room. If you’re one of these people, the kitchen table just won’t cut it if you’re looking to get serious and organized.
To create a dedicated workspace that is beautiful, smart and functional, consider the following tips:
Tip 1: Design a space where you’ll enjoy spending time. Simple touches like lighting, a bright touch of paint or a wide-open window, can help create an inviting ambiance, and so can the addition of certain accessories. Instead of opting for a simple ceiling light fixture, dare to add a pop of style and color with a new ceiling fan. Not only can this addition make your space more comfortable, it can elevate your décor, with the ceiling as the centerpiece. Options from Hunter Fan Company like the Norden or Hepburn can bring the Satin Copper trend from the kitchen to the office, while new finishes in some of the brand’s fan favorites, such as the Cranbrook in Dove Grey or Blush Pink, will fit seamlessly into a bright and inviting space.
Tip 2: Add life. Add color and vitality to your home office with some plant life. Not only will you be improving indoor air quality, you’ll be adding beauty to the space. To save precious desk-space, consider a few hanging planters, opting for plants that thrive indoors, such as spider plants or jade.
Tip 3: Don’t forget function! As the wheels turn and your creative juices start flowing, nothing can be more distracting than a creaking ceiling fan or a light that just doesn’t do the trick. A simple switch can make all the difference. While a desk lamp might solve your lighting problem, why not opt for a fixture that can solve both of those issues at the same time? Tech-savvy ceiling fan options from Hunter Fan Company like the Tunable White LED Dempsey, allow you to adjust the temperature of the light, ensuring your fan will operate quietly, keep you cool, and work as hard -- and as late -- as you do. With its dimmable remote, you can adjust the light temperature for your eyes, using warm white lighting for nighttime work and cool white lighting to perk you up in the morning. Such details will help any entrepreneur avoid distraction and create a more productive work environment.
Tip 4: Get personal. You may be doing business, but when it comes to decorating, it’s time to mix in the personal. Items such as photographs of friends and family or reminders of previous accomplishments will bring you joy and help you stay motivated. Whatever you do, don’t settle for completely bare walls!
Gone are the days of dark wood-paneling, moody lighting and rolodexes. Today’s most effective home offices are brighter, more welcoming, and unite function with your personal style.