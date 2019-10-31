November 5 will be the last chance for local voters to cast ballots for who will run their cities – Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe, as well as the last chance to vote on an exemption from school taxes for qualifying individuals.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore says that as of the afternoon of Oct. 30, 299 people of 1,894 active registered voters in Ringgold have voted in person for city officials – nearly 15.8%.
In Fort Oglethorpe, 315 people of 5,794 active registered voters have voted in person for city officials – just under 5.4%.
Of 42,046 active voters in Catoosa County, 1,015 have voted in person in the special election regarding school tax exemptions – just over 2.4%
These figures do not include absentee votes.
Moore says voters seem to be enjoying the new voting machines. “They like reviewing their choices on the printed paper before they cast their ballot,” she says.
Time is running out.
As of Oct. 31, there are two early voting dates and final election day to have your say. Here’s where and when to vote:
Fort Oglethorpe voters: Mayor and one council seat. Vote Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall, 500 City Hall Drive.
Fort Oglethorpe voters: County school tax exemption. Same days and hours as above, but vote at Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold, or West Side Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Drive, Rossville on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, or at your assigned voting precinct on Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ringgold voters: Mayor and three council seats. Vote Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., or at your assigned voting precinct Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ringgold voters: County school tax exemption. Same days, hours and place as above on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. All voting on Nov. 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., is at your assigned voting precinct.
Need more info? https://www.catoosa.com/elections or 706-935-3990