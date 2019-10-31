Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. Turning colder. Morning high of 72F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.