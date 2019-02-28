Rome residents who want to be entertained by tall tales and spectacular stories can get their tickets online for the upcoming Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival which returns to Rome March 15-17.
The event will include two nights of stories by two outstanding humorists and storytellers starting at 8 p.m.
Bil Lepp and Andy Offut Irwin will introduce audiences to a host of characters you’ll swear you’ve known your entire life.
On March 16, a dozen contestants from five states will vie for the whopper hat and coveted title of Big Fibber Extraordinaire.
This year’s Big Fibber finalists include past winners and runners-up such as Gary Greene, Melanie Knauff, Walter Freeman, Ron Kemp, Denise DesSoye and Daniel Carlin as well as local storytellers Stacie Scoggins Marshall and John Paul Schulz. They’ll be going up against founding fathers of Stories on the Square — Mike Mount, and North Carolina’s Mountain Area Storytellers — Kanute Rarey as well as Fringe Festival standout Paul Strickland.
But there’ll also be kids thrown in the mix. Children from the YoungTales Storytelling Clubs will compete for cash prizes in the 2019 Debby Brown Storytelling Competition at 2 p.m. on March 16.
The event will run March 15-17 at the Rome City Auditorium. Advance tickets are $25 for the full festival. At-door tickets are $35. Tickets are available online at www.bigfibbers.com.