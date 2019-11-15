Thrive Communities’, Julie Carter gave a presentation at the LaFayette City Council outlining locally-driven economic plans for the Catalytic Project. The project will involve building a mobile stage/mobile park that can be moved around in different areas of the community and it will be called the Queen Bee Hive. The stage could be used for music concerts, teaching art and even be rented out for weddings and different events.
“This is about weaving arts into our development plans, our design structures and cultivating and nourishing them,” Downtown Development Authority member Julie Carter said.
This project is being backed by the Lyndhurst Foundation that is located in Chattanooga. This is a foundation is responsible for helping and supporting Chattanooga find it’s new identity such as the Chattanooga Aquarium and the majority of the art projects that can be seen there.
“Thrive” is a community accelerator program that the City of LaFayette applied for. LaFayette is one three cities to receive a $20,000 grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation.
After a 10 month process, the “Thrive” team with the support of the LaFayette City Council did some experiments in town to see how the community would respond on improvements that could be made to the city.
“Part of our vibrancy strategy is saying, It’s not what we may be, but what we want to be,” Carter said.
From Marsh to Mars Event
On April 13, Thrive launched the From Marsh to Mars event that tested the walkability of the city and gave the people who attended an opportunity to offer feedback about what they loved and hated about the city.
“A lot of things that came up were West Lafayette and the other side of the tracks. We want to join those tracks. People want to feel connected,” Carter said.
“What Could Bee?”
The large canvas that was hung up on the square in front of the collapsed building was another project of “Thrive”. The banner asked the question in large letters, “What could Bee?” The “Bee” is being derived from the Honey Bee Festival from which the City of LaFayette is rapidly becoming known for.
“We wanted to give the opportunity to give feedback on what people in the community would like to see there in the future,” Carter said.
Within 30 minutes people began to respond on Facebook. “It all started off negative and then this amazing flood of positivity came through,” Carter said.
Johnny Cash Now Tribute Concert
Thrive gave a concert honoring the late Johnny Cash on Aug.10, to explore the idea if people would come to the old Ross Abney Complex and pay money to see a concert.
There were over 600 tickets sold and many artists attended the event. “It was a very successful event,” Carter said.