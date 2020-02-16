The annual GHSA state traditional wrestling tournament turned out to be a very tough one for wrestlers from Catoosa and Walker Counties.
A total of 20 wrestlers from the combined two-county area made the trip through area and sectional qualifying, but in the end, only three found themselves on the podium at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday night.
Gordon Lee’s Hunter Burnette (Class 1A, 113 pounds) was the highest finisher as he came home with a fifth-place finish. Burnette advanced to the championship semifinals after a first-round pin and a 2-1 victory over Trion’s Daegan Vaughn.
However, Burnette lost to Commerce’s Dawson Legg in Friday night’s semis to drop to the consolation brackets. Legg went on to win the state title, while Burnette would go on to score a 3-2 victory over Jordan Dunlap of Irwin County in the fifth-place bout on Saturday.
Heritage’s Drew Dietz (Class 4A, 113) found himself in a similar situation. Dietz scored two straight pins in the opening rounds to earn a match against eventual state champion Austin Thiel of Perry in Friday’s night semifinals.
However, Dietz lost to Thiel in Friday’s semis and ultimately had to settle for sixth place the following day.
Dietz’s teammate, Alex Eacret (Class 4A, 195), also ended up with a sixth-place showing. He won his first bout of the weekend, but lost in the quarterfinals to fall to the consolation brackets. There, he won two matches by pin to make the medal rounds before finishing up sixth.
Also competing at state was Gordon Lee’s Timy Duke (160) and Makayden Martin (girls’ 112-pound division) and Ringgold’s Seth Parker. Heritage was also represented by Tate Thomas (106), Mike Stokes (138) and Drake Parker (182). Cyrek Johns (113), Avery Sullivan (132), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), David Patterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285) all wrestled for LaFayette, while Ridgeland’s state qualifiers included Elijah Langston (120), Aiden Raymer (126), Camden Bain (132), Garrett Romans (138) and Dylan Fowler (152).
Local teams from outside the two-county area fared very well in the team standings.
Chattooga, who won the state duals last month, doubled up with the Class 2A team title. The Indians finished with 195 points, easily outdistancing second-place Oglethorpe County (117.5), while Dade County (113) was a surprising third.
After missing out at on state duals title in January, Sonoraville stormed back to win the 3A state team championship on Saturday. The Phoenix finished with 194.5 points, edging out North Hall (189.5) for the title. Lumpkin County (117) was third.
And a little further down the road, Woodland-Cartersville took the Class 5A title with 210 points. Buford (179) and Veteran (161) rounded out the top three spots.
Trion, the Class 1A state duals champs, had to settle for second on Saturday as Commerce came back to win the title with 159 points. The Bulldogs finished with 157.5 and Mount Pisgah Christian was third at 122.
Gilmer collected 151.5 points, but had to settle for second place behind Woodward Academy’s 177 in Class 4A. West Laurens (117) was third.
Creekview claimed the Class 6A title with 195.5 points, followed by Cambridge (169.5) and Richmond Hill (155.5).
And in Class 7A, powerhouse Camden County scored 199.5 points to win another state title. Collins Hill (167) was second, while Brookwood and West Forsyth tied for third (109).
Northwest Whitfield was eighth in Class 4A. Heritage finished 19th. LaFayette wound up in the 22nd spot and Ridgeland tied for 32nd place. Ringgold tied for 30th in Class 3A and Gordon Lee was 31st in Class 1A.