It was another successful weekend for area high school competition cheerleading squads as all six of the teams in Walker and Catoosa County placed in the top three in competitions this past Saturday.
Five of the teams competed in Dalton where Gordon Lee was crowned champions in the Class A division. Ringgold took top honors in Class 3A, while Heritage took first place in Class 4A.
LaFayette was second to Heritage in Class 4A, while LFO finished third in Class 3A behind Ringgold and Coahulla Creek.
Down the road in Woodstock, Ridgeland finished second in the Class 4A division.
Some teams will have one more competition this Saturday in a tune-up for the region championships, which will be held on Nov. 9.
All teams will compete the GHSA state competition in Columbus, Nov. 15-16. Region champions will automatically qualify for the finals, while region winners will have to make the finals through an initial round of judging.