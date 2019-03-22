Three people have been charged with possession of methamphetamine after Rome police stopped a suspected stolen vehicle on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 23, of 5900 County Road 8, Piedmont, Ala.; Audrey May Fisher, 24, of 1024 First Ave., Center, and Stephen Herman Franks, 34, no permanent address, were all in a vehicle that was stopped in the 1400 block of Turner McCall Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
Police found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
All three are charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects. Morgan is also charged with a felony for theft by receiving stolen property with respect to the motor vehicle.
Woman slumped over in vehicle faces felony drug charges
A Rome police officer who was flagged down by convenience store personnel early Friday morning arrested a Rome woman on multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Leighann Culp, 30, of 5 Hopewell St., was found inside the vehicle at a gas pump at a station on Shorter Avenue around 3 a.m.
Officers found a digital scale, two rocks of cocaine along with multiple bags of suspected meth and a glass smoking pipe.
Culp is charged with felony for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of cocaine along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Man charged with cruelty to a child
A Floyd County man is accused of hitting a child and causing head and facial injuries.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Austin Lowe, 20, of 449 Wax Road, is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct after striking a child at a residence in Silver Creek between 2:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday.
Report: Man made video threats
A Rome man was jailed Friday morning after producing a video in which he made threats against two victims while flashing a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Isaac Gage Reynolds, 18, of 303 Rudy St., is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts after allegedly making threats against a child and the child's mother, claiming he was going to "lay down" and "whack" the victims.
Woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute
A South Rome woman was arrested on Hicks Drive on felony drug charges Thursday.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Elizabeth Lynn Wilbur, 36, of 11 North McLin St., was arrested after police found digital scales, bags used for the packaging of drugs and a quantity of methamphetamine in her possession.
She is charged with felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of meth as well as a misdemeanor for willful obstruction of police after giving the officer a false name.