Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers have charged two women and a man with felony possession of methamphetamine and forgery in the second degree after their arrest in a vehicle near the intersection of Mark Groves Road and Booze Mountain Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chastity Sheree Cagle, 39, of 317 Portland Rd., Aragon; Tenika Breanna Kelley, 28, of 22 Hopkins Farm Rd., Adairsville and Danny Turner Kelley, 33 of 541 Pleasant Hope Rd., Silver Creek were together in the vehicle Thursday afternoon when a quantity of methamphetamine was found in a smoking device within reach of each of the individuals along with $520 in counterfeit $20 bills.
Tenika Kelley was charged with an additional felony for hindering the apprehension of a criminal for being in the vehicle with a person who had an outstanding warrant. Danny Kelley was wanted for a felony probation violation.
Cagle was also charged with a felony for tampering with evidence after throwing a syringe out of the vehicle.
All three were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Silver Creek man pawned title, then sold truck
A Floyd County man is facing felony theft by deception charges after selling a vehicle without revealing it had a security lien on the truck.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Keith Clark Jr., 44, of 5205 Rockmart Hwy., Silver Creek sold a 2007 GMC 2500 to a person for $8,000 back in September after pawning the title to the vehicle at a local title pawn shop.
Clark is also charged with a misdemeanor for concealing the security interest in the truck.
Threats put hospital on lockdown
A Rome woman who allegedly threatened to kill someone resulting in a lockdown at Floyd Medical Center Thursday, has been charged with a felony for making terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Misty Delane Jenkins 45, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd. was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. Thursday after making a call to the hospital and threatening to kill an unidentified person.
Theft of phone leads to arrest of Rome man
A Rome man faces felony theft by taking and misdemeanor drug charges after after allegedly taking a victim's phone for several hours Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Keith Wilson, 32, of 624 Ashland Park Blvd., took a person's phone and was tracked through a phone finding app for close to two hours before he was arrested at a location on Redmond Circle early Friday morning.
When police took Wilson into custody, they found an unmarked pill bottle with 19 blue tablets believed to be Zoloft.
Wilson is charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drugs not in an original container.
Woman accused of threatening to blow up a building
A Rome woman is charged with a felony for making terroristic threats to blow up a building in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Ashley Mull, 40, of 1347 Redmond Circle, was arrested Thursday night at a location on Redmond Circle after becoming violent and threatening to blow up a building.
Mull was also charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct as a result of the altercation on property from which the woman has supposedly been banned.
Police: Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man remained in jail Friday night with no bond after being charged with felony drug possession and aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rick Daniel Weatherby, 43, of 7 Lindberg Drive, violated his conditional bond after entering the property. When police arrived on scene, officers found meth in his jeans' pocket.
Weatherby is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Meth and drug related objects reportedly found in Rome man's home.
A Rome man is being held in Floyd County Jail for Bartow County Sheriff's Office after being brought in Friday afternoon for felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After the man consented to a search, Floyd County police officers found a white crystal like substance and a glass pipe with the same substance inside it at the home of Micah Andrew Quarles, 34, at 463 Freeman Ferry Road.
Quarles is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Police: Rome man found with straw containing suspected meth
A Rome man remained in jail Friday after being charged possession of meth and drug related objects mid-day Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jackson Daniel Vaughan, 37, of 301 Lavender Drive, is charged with meth possession after Floyd County police found a straw containing "white residue" in his possession. Officers suspect it to be methamphetamine.