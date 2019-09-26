A Wednesday evening search warrant executed on Woods Road yielded three drug arrests by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charlene Crocker, 57, Dustin Wayne Salmon,36, and Jessica Dawn Smith, 29, all of 404 Woods Road, were found with several glass smoking pipes, digital scales and methamphetamine.
The trio are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.
Salmon and Smith were being held without bond Thursday. Crocker's bond is set at $16,700.
Report: Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm
A Rome man was stopped Wednesday night on Turner McCall Boulevard after police say he had a headlight out and is now facing felony firearm and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kaywon Dashawn Gibson, 21, of 310 Grady Ave., was driving a car that contained a stolen firearm and marijuana. After he was pulled over Gibson claimed the drugs and firearm and police released the other two who were in the car with him.
Gibson is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce and theft by receiving a firearm.
He was released on bond Thursday.
Woman charged with giving police wrong name
Rome police say a Cedartown woman gave them a false name after she was pulled over on Turner McCall in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31, of 210 South College, Cedartown, was found driving on a suspended license and no insurance. Banister signed two traffic citations with a false name.
Bannister is charged with felony first degree forgery, giving a false statement in writing, identity fraud, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Bannister was being held Thursday without bond.
Man charged with presenting false documents in 1999
A Cedartown man is facing a felony charge of identity fraud after he reportedly got another person's social security card and birth certificate 20 years ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Virgil Stuart Rogers, 57, of 445 Wissahickon Ave., Cedartown, presented another person's birth certificate and Social Security card to get a driver's license and Social Security number on Feb. 2, 1999.
Rogers is charged with felony identity fraud. He was being held Thursday night pending a $3,500 bond.
Man charged with meth possession
A Rome man reportedly had meth in his car when he was arrested on Minshew Road Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randall Phillip Lee Patterson, 20, of 378 Old Calhoun Road, had a bag of meth in the driver's side door handle.
Patterson is charged with felony meth possession. He was being held Thursday night without bond.
Man arrested on probation violation also charged with possession
A Rome man is in the Floyd County Jail after reports say he violated his probation and also had methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scot Christopher Smith Jr., 32, of 3 Echota Circle, was arrested on Shorter Avenue on Wednesday night and charged with felony probation violation and meth possession.
He was being held Thursday night without bond.
John Popham, staff writer
2nd corrections officer charged with selling drugs to inmates
A second Floyd County corrections officer is charged this week with arranging to get drugs and other contraband to prison inmates.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Landon Jones, 30, of 204 Dodd Drive in Summerville, was arrested Thursday by a Georgia Department of Corrections agent at the Floyd County Prison on Black's Bluff Road.
Jones, a sworn corrections officer, is accused of bringing prepackaged methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and rolling papers to the prison to sell to inmates.
He is charged with the felonies violation of his oath of office; trading with inmates; bringing prohibited items into the prison; possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He was being held Thursday night without bond.
Samuel James Kendrick, 25, of 107 Hennon Drive, was arrested Tuesday by a DOC special agent and charged with the felonies of bribery, having items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of his oath as a public officer.
Kendrick is accused of taking money to arrange a drop of drugs, alcohol and tobacco for inmate details working at Model and Johnson elementary schools.