Two local men and a woman face felony drug charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a home on Pinecrest Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scott Allen Baker, 50, of 5 Pinecrest Drive, Joseph John Boyd, 56, of 204 Weathington Drive and Vivian Louise Tucker, 50, of 32 Wet Oak Drive, are all charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after officers found meth, loaded syringes and other drug-related objects during a search at the Baker home around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.
All three were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Tucker also faces charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drugs not in an original container, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Boyd also faces a contempt of court charge.
Two charged in connection with Martha Berry Hwy. burglary
Floyd County police arrested two women in connection with an investigation into a burglary at 3385 Martha Berry Highway Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sheila Irene Carter, 51, of 196 Woods Road and Natisha Louise McDonald, 42, of 1176 Doyle Road, Cedartown, are alleged to have broken into a building where they took items valued at more than $10,000.
The two women had a hammer and pry bar used to break a lock.
Both are charged with felony burglary in the second degree, theft by taking and possession of tools used for the commission of a crime.
Report: Man videos burning woman's clothing
A Rome man faces felony criminal damage to property charges after setting fire to a woman's clothing and sending her a video of it via social media.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clinton Garrett Glover, 39, 307 Avenue C, Lindale, is accused of setting clothes on fire on Aug. 12 and capturing the incident on video and and sending it to the woman via Facebook Messenger.
Man violates court order, now faces aggravated stalking charge
A Floyd County man who reportedly got into a dispute at a home in Cave Spring faces a felony aggravated stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Franklin Duke III, 38, of 3828 Morton Bend Road, went to the home of a man in Cave Spring on Wednesday night and got into an argument with the person despite having a conditional bond to stay away from him.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Report: Man with warrants faces drug possession charges
A Plainville man was arrested on Thursday after police served him with two felony warrants and reportedly found him with marijuana and pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cary McColan Collett, 39, of 988 Plainville Road, Plainville, was found with a glass container of methamphetamine, white pills and marijuana. He was also found with a stolen car in his driveway.
Collett is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule IV substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and theft by receiving.
Contractor charged with fraud
Police arrested a man on Thursday after warrants say he took money for work and materials he never completed.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Glenn Brannon, 27, 648 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, took a $350 check belonging to the victim and cashed it for materials for a roofing job. He never bought materials nor finished the job.
Brannon is charged with felony conversion of payments for real property improvements and misdemeanor theft by receiving.
Report: Man pulled over for windshield charged with possession
A Rome man was pulled over on Thursday for having a cracked windshield and faced additional charges when he reportedly had drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicklous Yvone Barnes, 31, 239 Antioch Road, also had a suspended license due to failing to appear in court and child support. He was also found with a meth pipe containing the drug.
Barnes is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving with a cracked windshield and driving on a suspended license.