Three Chattanooga residents are facing drug charges after being arrested during a drug bust in the parking lot of a Rossville gas station, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Daniel A. Grubbs, 34, Rebecca M. Akin, 33, and Tyler Steven Evett, 18, all of Chattanooga, Tenn., were arrested March 1 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Evett garnered an additional charge of going inside a guard line with weapon, liquor, or drugs.
Both Akin and Evett have been released from Catoosa County jail on bond while Grubbs remains incarcerated with bond set at $12,500.
The drug bust was initiated at approximately 2 p.m. on March 1 when deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Circle K on Lafayette Road in Rossville.
When deputies arrived to look into the complaint, they found Grubbs, Akin, and Evett in an SUV that smelled of marijuana, reports show.
During the search of the vehicle, deputies and detectives found multiple smoking apparatuses, a container housing meth, digital scales, plastic baggies, rolling papers, and a marijuana grinder.
All three offenders were immediately taken into custody while the vehicle and a dog were turned over to the care of Akin’s mother.
Once the trio arrived at the jail, strip searches were conducted, at which time Evett was found to be in possession of more drugs.
During his search, deputies say Evett had a small plastic baggy of additional meth concealed between his legs.