The Ringgold Tigers, Heritage Generals and Ridgeland Panthers will all be featured on “Friday Night Rivals” on the The CW Chattanooga during the 2019 season. Ringgold’s game at North Murray will be broadcast by the station on Sept. 13, while Heritage will host Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAAA showdown that will be aired on Sept. 27.
The broadcast each week starts with the pregame show at 7 p.m., followed by kick off at 7:30 (Eastern).
Here’s a full list of the broadcast schedule for the 2019 season.
Aug. 23 Chattanooga Central at Notre Dame
Aug. 30 Northwest at Dalton
Sept. 6 at Signal Mountain at Red Bank
Sept. 13 Ringgold at North Murray
Sept. 20 Bradley Central at Ooltewah
Sept. 27 Ridgeland at Heritage
Oct. 4 McCallie at Baylor
Oct. 11 Hixson at East Hamilton
Oct. 18 Soddy-Daisy at Rhea County
Oct. 25 Polk County at Meigs County