The Ringgold Tigers, Heritage Generals and Ridgeland Panthers will all be featured on “Friday Night Rivals” on the The CW Chattanooga during the 2019 season. Ringgold’s game at North Murray will be broadcast by the station on Sept. 13, while Heritage will host Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAAA showdown that will be aired on Sept. 27.

The broadcast each week starts with the pregame show at 7 p.m., followed by kick off at 7:30 (Eastern).

Here’s a full list of the broadcast schedule for the 2019 season.

Aug. 23 Chattanooga Central at Notre Dame

Aug. 30 Northwest at Dalton

Sept. 6 at Signal Mountain at Red Bank

Sept. 13 Ringgold at North Murray

Sept. 20 Bradley Central at Ooltewah

Sept. 27 Ridgeland at Heritage

Oct. 4 McCallie at Baylor

Oct. 11 Hixson at East Hamilton

Oct. 18 Soddy-Daisy at Rhea County

Oct. 25 Polk County at Meigs County

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.