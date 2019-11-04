Thousands of dollars worth of guns, jewelry, and electronics were recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 300 block of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road sometime on Oct. 25.
Deputies arrived at the residence and were able to clear the scene to make sure intruders weren’t still present.
The victim said every room in the house was ransacked with the exception of one bathroom and a child’s room, reports show.
Deputies were able to detect signs of forced entry on the front door of the residence, and the victim provided a detailed list of the property that was stolen.
The offender(s) made off with three handguns, two flat screen TVs, two Mac computers, a tablet, iPad, several tools, and an assortment of jewelry, reports show.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is just under $12,000.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.