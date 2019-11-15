I think it was American astronaut Neil Armstrong who used the words “one small step for man...” With that in mind, we’re starting to see a lot of small steps toward commercial growth in Rome, and even the oft-maligned West Rome.
Take, for example, the new strip center that was built on the site of the long gone World Hi-Fi and Electronics on Shorter Avenue. After sitting empty for what seemed like forever, its got three shops in there now.
The old Hack’s Carpet building behind the Krystal now has Southern Tile.
The former Burger King is getting closer to becoming a long-awaited Del Taco and, speaking of Mexican food, there’s the new Dos Bros on the hill next to the new Mathis True Value hardware store. Dos Bros didn't waste any time in becoming active in the community with a booth at the recent Chamber Expo.
A new plasma donation center is going into the old Rite Aid pharmacy building at Shorter and Division Street, just across Shorter Avenue from the still new Redmond Urgent Care building
To borrow another phrase, Rome wasn’t built in a day and West Rome won’t be redeveloped overnight, but we call all of these new businesses baby steps in the right direction.
Don’t want to forget East Rome, where the tenants of the new East Bend shopping center, the old Kmart site, are just beginning to be revealed. There’s been positive reaction, along with a few snarky comments, to both Texas Roadhouse and Panda Express. Rest assured those will not be the only new restaurants that will come to East Bend. We also hear that a long-time tenant at the Riverbend shopping center, also developed by R. H. Ledbetter Properties, may eventually make the move across.
Turner McCall Boulevard. If true, it could pave the way for future expansion for an anchor at Riverbend.
Lots of people have asked about the massive earth moving across US 411 from Tractor Supply. If you missed our story several months back, Levin Evans has gambled that expressed interest in that area more than a decade ago can be resurrected if the site was made “pad ready." It was not a cheap gamble, but remember, in the economic development world, things don’t always move at warp speed
Good news for chicken ranchers
There was some good news this week for Northwest Georgia poultry farmers. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black revealed that China has once again opened its market to the industry in the United States.
China had banned all U.S. poultry imports since for the past five years due to an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in December 2014. The U.S. has been free of this disease since August 2017.
“As the top poultry producing state in the country, Georgia applauds the end of the needless and unscientific ban on U.S. poultry imports,” said Black in a press release. “The reopening of the Chinese market will undoubtedly result in expanded opportunities for our producers."
Black issued a special thank you to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue for his role in rolling back the Chinese ban on poultry products.
Old school building now open for special events
The historic Everett Springs School building has been cleaned and converted for use as a special events building.
Called Mountain School Events, the facility is now open for business and capable of handling a variety of events for groups of up to 150 people.
Both indoor and outdoor options are available for for weddings, birthdays, family reunions, and any other special occasion.
The historic schoolhouse includes the original school bell which can be rung at the end of every wedding or as requested for other events.
Contact Suzanne Pope Dobson at 706-346-5745 after 2 p.m., or dobsons@calhounschools.org for details.