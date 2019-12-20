The LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund was hard at work handing out bags of food to the hungry on Friday, Dec.20 at the Walker County Civic Center.
The fund got it's start in LaFayette, yet 45 years later has expanded to feeding over 1000 people in Walker County. The Empty Stocking Fund is a 5013C organization, non profit funded through the United Way of Greater Chattanooga.
"We live, we work, and we play in Walker County. This is the county we love and we choose to be here and we want to help everyone in our community make this a very merry Christmas," Women's Club President, Rachel Oesch-Willeford said.
Every dollar donated to the United Way is given back out into the community. The Empty Stocking Fund is just one of the 64 agencies that the United Way funds.
The fund also receives numerous donations from the community that churches, individuals, Roper employees collected throughout the year.
Food City donated food to the fund at cost along with rolls and bread and recyclable bags.
The bags took three labor intensive days leading up to distribution day where 550 bags will be given out with the help of the City of LaFayette, Walker County Government, Walker County Fire Department, Roper Corporation, the Women's Club, the Rotary and LaFayette High school.
Each bag is filled with staples like flour, cornmeal and oil. A fresh hen, fresh rolls and apples along with boxed foods like macaroni and cheese cake and icing and beans are included included.
"This a true community effort. It is a blessing to be able to help neighbors," Robert Wardlaw said.