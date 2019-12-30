The city of Ringgold was recently able to address some sidewalk and crosswalk issues by piggybacking the work onto its courthouse streetscape project.
During the final City Council meeting of the year on Dec. 9, City Manager Dan Wright presented a change order to the board, which added two minor projects to the streetscape fold with funds that were already committed to the work around the courthouse.
“At the last meeting, we presented a lump sum proposal by Integrated Concrete to do a change order,” Wright said. “They came back with a lump sum figure – what we had asked them was whether they would do it for unit price or not.”
Wright says the company’s president agreed to the work and to use the unit price for materials that was already included in the contract bid for the courthouse streetscape work.
“Currently, there’s $14,919.25 that is leftover from the courthouse streetscaping project contract,” Wright said. “I would recommend that the city do the demo work because that was one item that was a lump sum item in the contract – we could use the demo work to reduce the total amount. Then we would just pay the unit price on each square foot of concrete.”
The area of need is at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tennessee behind the Southern Charm store.
With city crews handling the demo, and the price for the concrete in place at a good rate, Mayor Millwood outlined what the change order would mean for the additional work.
“We are going to do the demo work and we are approving up to $14,919.25 to complete the street, sidewalk, stormwater, and crosswalk at Lafayette Street and Tennessee Street,” Millwood said.
Wright added that minor work along Maple Street and Nashville Street would also be included in the project.
“If you would so choose, go ahead and let them do the Maple Street and Nashville Street apron and guttering – we feel like we can do all that work for the $14,900,” Wright said.
The board ultimately approved the change by of a unanimous 5-0 vote.
Councilman Larry Black emphasized that using city crews to do portions of projects ends up saving the city significant amounts of money.
“I think it’s important to point out that the expertise we have with our city workers on the demo side – we can save a lot of money doing that in house,” Black said.