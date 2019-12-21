THE REST OF THE 2019 CATOOSA COUNTY SOFTBALL DREAM TEAM Dec 21, 2019 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you State and National News The Jim Crow film that just won’t die, “Song of the South” House vote locks in impeachment as issue in '20 Hill races DHS watchdog finds no wrongdoing in deaths of 2 migrant kids US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas AP FACT CHECK: Trump's distorted letter to Dems and history Alaska wrestler wins spot in the U.S. Olympic Trials Space Force will start small but let Trump claim a big win Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break Most Popular Articles ArticlesCave Spring woman dies in Booger Hollow Road wreckGCSO arrests Calhoun man accused of molesting, abusing childCold case: Information sought to solve murder of Flintstone business ownerJudge sentences man who attempted to flee child sex sting to 15 years in prisonFatal fire on Hall Memorial Road under investigation; victim ID confirmedResaca man arrested on aggravated sexual battery, child molestation chargesPlug pulled on LYRIKZ, owner says he's negotiating sale with Atlanta-based investment groupSchool officials are concerned that dual enrollment will face cuts in the next legislative sessionProsecutor: Drug supplier beat one man to death, raped woman to recoup small debtHistoric Preservation Commission decides not to fine owner over unapproved renovations Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.